Already Abandoned Your New Year’s Resolutions? Not to Worry; Here are Three You Will Want to Keep All Year
The Houstonian Club’s fitness and nutrition experts share three easy and healthy resolutions that will last you well into the year ahead.
Studies show that more than half of Americans are severely dehydrated, showing up in symptoms such as lower back pain and lack of energy or sleepiness.
Most New Year’s resolutions are destined to fail by the end of January. The Houstonian Club’s team of fitness experts share three that will last all year.
Instead of thinking about what you can eliminate, think of what you can add: vegetables, fruit, legumes, whole grains, nuts & seeds.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January is dedicated to fresh starts and new intentions for the year ahead. Still, as we head into the last half of the month, the best of intentions may have fallen by the wayside and New Year’s resolutions abandoned. A study from the University of Scranton shows that about 25% of people don’t stick with their resolutions for more than seven days. Further, according to Strava, a social network for athletes, the end of January seems to be the time when resolutions are destined to fail.
— Denise Hernandez, The Houstonian Club
If you have managed to persevere – keep going! But if you are one of the many who need a boost to your 2021 mindset, The Houstonian Club’s fitness and nutrition experts share three easy and healthy resolutions that will last you well into the year ahead.
Commit to Moving Each Day
Ten to twenty minutes each day is all you need to start a healthy habit. Don’t worry about having a formal or structured workout in place; commit to moving your body by stretching, walking, or doing mobility exercises in the comfort of your home. According to Bob Talamini, personal trainer at The Houstonian Club, you will never finish a workout and say, “I wish I didn’t work out today.”
Drink More Water
Your mom was right – you really do need to drink more water. Studies show that more than half of Americans are severely dehydrated, showing up in symptoms such as lower back pain and lack of energy or sleepiness. Daniel Oliver, personal trainer at The Houstonian Club, recommends drinking half your body weight in fluid ounces each day.
Harness the Power of Plants
Denise Hernandez MS, RD, LD Nutritionist, and Dietitian at The Houstonian Club advises putting a plant-based focus on your plate. “Instead of thinking about what you can eliminate, think of what you can add: vegetables, fruit, legumes, whole grains, nuts & seeds.” These foods will add more nutrients to your diet and help keep you fuller longer.
# # #
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 200 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
http://www.houstonian.com
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024
https://www.facebook.com/TheHoustonian
https://twitter.com/HOUSTONIANHOTEL
https://www.instagram/thehoustonianhotel/
Gabi De la Rosa
The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa
+1 832-202-9600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter