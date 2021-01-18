Get Famous Launches, Offering Press Release Writing Services and Public Relations for Entrepreneurs
Founded by industry veteran, new service provides an economical way for small business owners and startups to get media attentionCLEVELAND, OH, USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Famous has launched a new service offering press release writing and public relations for entrepreneurs. The service provides an economical way for business owners and startups to get media attention. In addition to press release writer services, Get Famous offers press release distribution and blog writing. The company was founded by Hugh Taylor, a veteran marketing communications professional.
Taylor asked, “Do you want media exposure, but don’t feel like spending a fortune on a PR firm that may not even be able to deliver results? We empower entrepreneurs to take control of their public relations and get press attention on their own terms.”
The company’s website, www.getfamous.io, includes a variety of free public relations resources for entrepreneurs. These include downloadable press release templates as well as the eBook 10 Tips for Getting Free Publicity. The Get Famous YouTube channel offers numerous “how to” videos and explanations of how the PR industry works.
Get Famous also offers a specialized SEO press release writing and distribution package. Writing and distributing a press release can be beneficial for search engine optimization (SEO), as the process creates backlinks and search discoverability for a business. SEO consultants can take advantage of this high-value SEO press release service.
Prior to launching Get Famous, Taylor served in public relations roles that ranged from managing PR for a multi-billion-dollar product line at Microsoft to handling media outreach at Silicon Valley startups. He’s written over 2,000 press releases on freelancer platforms since 2013, earning more than 750 5-star ratings in the process. He is the author of the book “B2B Technology Marketing” as well as numerous articles and papers on marketing communications and content strategy.
For more information, visit www.getfamous.io
