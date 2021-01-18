RentalChain Blockchain Platform Help Decentralize the Rent

RNL Blockchain is live and operational, Rental Chain unlocks the possibility to acquire RNL Coins to create, operate MasterNodes and gain attractive rewards.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Platform RENTALCHAIN to Help Decentralize the Rent&Lease Industry

After successfully deploying the MasterNode and having the Blockchain live and operational, Rental Chain unlocks the possibility to acquire RNL Coins to create, operate MasterNodes and gain attractive rewards.

Rental Chain comes with unique features, like locking the collateral to reduce at the minimum the flood on the market and also Rental Chain promises the first 30 MasterNodes sold will have a FIXED and GUARANTEED ROI!

The main focus is to promote the project worldwide so as many users benefit and having the opportunity to become early adopters of what will be a Revolutionary Rent&Lease Blockchain Platform.

Rental Chain will create a framework and Rent&Lease marketplace that will allow lenders and tenants to come in direct access, in a safe and secure environment.

The benefits of using blockchain in the market place ensures Transparency, by providing a clear breakdown of the division of revenue between the platform’s users; Immutability as it covers the liability on proprieties usage; Managing reputation by creating a market with trustworthy partners, low maintenance costs, as financial settlements are done in a cost-effective manner and Maximum security as it is based on a high-security network.

Rental Chain will be the easiest way for users from across the globe to make the Rent&Lease Industry completely decentralised, free from profit interests for various actors, operated with total transparency.

RentalChain Coin is now listed on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rental Chain focus is to resolve many problems the Industry has today like:

Even if most of the rent and lease industry centers in the private sector, the bureaucracy is persistent all over the world. Signing the contract remotely can take huge amount of time and most of the situations, the need is immediate.

Another aspect is paying for the asset, which can raise difficulties when renting overseas, especially when renting a vehicle. Currencies exchange can influence the price a lot and when we think that the rent has to be paid monthly, then even small percentage in the foreign exchange rate can have an enormous impact on the long term.

Overseas lawsuits are also a big problem when it comes to dispute contractual agreements.

