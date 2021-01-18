Ballarat Gym Leads The Way Into 2021

Ballarat Gyms

Body&Soul Genesis 24/7

Ballarat Functional Fitness.

Business Within A Business

Ballarat Fitness

Tempest’s Club Is Zoned Into COVID Safe Areas “blue area"

Ballarat Gym Leads The Way Into 2021

Our vision was to create a non-intimadating community, a place where all cultures are welcome, LGBTQ community, all shapes, sizes and ages, we are here for all. We don't try to be what we are not.”
— Mel Tempest - Ambassador - Speaker - Leader - Gym Owner

BALLARAT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health club owner Mel Tempest opened her club in 2003 originally launched as Body&Soul with zero members the club now has over 2000 members relocating in 2007 to its current location. In 2019 Mel joined forces with Genesis health and fitness to enable her to offer her members access to over 40 facilities thru Australia, thou it was a momentous occasion as our sign came down we knew our community would benefit in the years to come.

Tempest is still the sole owner of the club now called Body&Soul Genesis 24/7 health and fitness.

As the club launches into its 18th year Mel says thou 2020 launched us into lockdown we were able to keep our members active with Facebook live classes for nine months, many of our members joined our live classes then went onto subscribing to our www.groupfitness.online platform where our classes are viewable 24/7. We refurbished our club thru closure and have put into place more plans for 2021 for programming, equipment and building.

With 2021 well underway we are witnessing more consumers seeing the value in joining a community that enhances not only their physical appearance but also their internal health and mental wellbeing. Exercise doesn't always need to be about the physical appearance or working flat out, we are seeing more and more individuals joining for social interaction, parents joining up with their kids and many more older adults are seeking out-group programming. Our club has always produced niche programs not found in other clubs it gives us a point of difference; besides owning her club Tempest is a well known and sought after speaker and fitness business advisor, daily thru COVID she assisted many clubs nationally including club owners in her own community. COVID wasn't an opportunity to compete it was an opportunity to ensure everybody was ok and coping with business closure. Many business owners sought out new ideas and innovation for 2021, it was very rewarding to watch their enthusiasm grow as they waited for their clubs to open! I spoke to many who were also considering opening their own businesses, in a way COVID has prompted many to create their own journey, even in our own community we have three new clubs opening mid-2021!

Body&Soul Genesis will continue on with great success in 2021, new programs for all ages, affordable memberships, the launch of kids fitness and continued success with their functional training studio that launched in 2017. People often ask me what makes us different and the reply is simple, we have stuck with our vision and business model from day one and that is to create a non-intimidating community for all, a place where all cultures are welcome, LGBTQ community, all shapes, sizes and ages, we are here for all. We don't try to be what we are not, we focus on the culture of those that walk thru our doors, that's why we are celebrating 18 years in Ballarat.

Body&Soul Genesis 24/7 Health And Fitness is located at 950 Humffray street south, Ballarat.
https://ballaratfitness.com

Mel Tempest
Fitness Business Advisor
www.meltempest.net
www.gymowners.podbean.com

Leader at FITREC Fitness Registration
www.fitrec.org

Mel Tempest
Mel Tempest Fitness Business Industry Advisor
mel@ncable.net.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Established 2003 Body&Soul Genesis Leads The Way In 2021

You just read:

Ballarat Gym Leads The Way Into 2021

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mel Tempest
Mel Tempest Fitness Business Industry Advisor "
Company/Organization
Mel Tempest Fitness Business Influencer Speaker Podcaster

Melbourne, 3000
Australia
+61353387320
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Mel Tempest is a fitness business motivational speaker, consultant and innovator like no other. In addition to being a national and internationally demanded speaker and presenter, Mel is also a fitness business coach; founder of the Gym Owners’ Fitness Business Podcast and the Women's Leaders Fitness Business Podcast; facilitator and owner of the Ignite Fitness Business events in Australasia; and one of Australia’s most innovative and long-standing gym operators. As a go-to consultant for fitness business owners and operators of all experience levels, Mel has a unique talent for transforming business challenges into innovative solutions that deliver profitable returns. She has a reputation for innovation, thought-leadership and “calling a spade a spade”, and this brutal honesty often underlies her keynote addresses and presentations, making her sessions refreshingly engaging. Mel’s game-changing keynotes are designed to ensure audiences all over the world feel highly engaged and genuinely responsive to the topics she presents – which is critical, as Mel believes this is where action and lasting change originates. Mel's passion for innovation in business has been unwavering since she entered the industry. In 2005 she created and opened Australia’s first men's only gym. In 2017 Mel’s became the first-ever Australian to win an IHRSA Scholarship. In this same year, Mel’s health club in Ballarat was among the top 3 finalists of the Smart Company Award, and during this year she also founded and commenced the Gym Owners’ Fitness Business Podcast and Network, which quickly garnered more than 840,000 hits (Dec 2019). Mel is also the facilitator and organiser of the first Ignite Fitness Business Roundtable Events held throughout Australasia Singapore And USA. She was also one of the very few business owners to open a boutique fitness studio within her large commercial club. Mel specialises in consulting, innovation and early adoption; courageous leadership; social media strategies; sales concepts and programming; business problem solving; networking and start-ups. Her autobiography has touched lives and lead her to speak to large audiences, inspiring and changing lives.

http://www.meltempst.net

More From This Author
Ballarat Gym Leads The Way Into 2021
Fitness Registration - Not Compulsory
Fitness Business Leader Expands Services
View All Stories From This Author