Ballarat Gym Leads The Way Into 2021

Our vision was to create a non-intimadating community, a place where all cultures are welcome, LGBTQ community, all shapes, sizes and ages, we are here for all. We don't try to be what we are not.” — Mel Tempest - Ambassador - Speaker - Leader - Gym Owner

BALLARAT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health club owner Mel Tempest opened her club in 2003 originally launched as Body&Soul with zero members the club now has over 2000 members relocating in 2007 to its current location. In 2019 Mel joined forces with Genesis health and fitness to enable her to offer her members access to over 40 facilities thru Australia, thou it was a momentous occasion as our sign came down we knew our community would benefit in the years to come.

Tempest is still the sole owner of the club now called Body&Soul Genesis 24/7 health and fitness.

As the club launches into its 18th year Mel says thou 2020 launched us into lockdown we were able to keep our members active with Facebook live classes for nine months, many of our members joined our live classes then went onto subscribing to our www.groupfitness.online platform where our classes are viewable 24/7. We refurbished our club thru closure and have put into place more plans for 2021 for programming, equipment and building.

With 2021 well underway we are witnessing more consumers seeing the value in joining a community that enhances not only their physical appearance but also their internal health and mental wellbeing. Exercise doesn't always need to be about the physical appearance or working flat out, we are seeing more and more individuals joining for social interaction, parents joining up with their kids and many more older adults are seeking out-group programming. Our club has always produced niche programs not found in other clubs it gives us a point of difference; besides owning her club Tempest is a well known and sought after speaker and fitness business advisor, daily thru COVID she assisted many clubs nationally including club owners in her own community. COVID wasn't an opportunity to compete it was an opportunity to ensure everybody was ok and coping with business closure. Many business owners sought out new ideas and innovation for 2021, it was very rewarding to watch their enthusiasm grow as they waited for their clubs to open! I spoke to many who were also considering opening their own businesses, in a way COVID has prompted many to create their own journey, even in our own community we have three new clubs opening mid-2021!

Body&Soul Genesis will continue on with great success in 2021, new programs for all ages, affordable memberships, the launch of kids fitness and continued success with their functional training studio that launched in 2017. People often ask me what makes us different and the reply is simple, we have stuck with our vision and business model from day one and that is to create a non-intimidating community for all, a place where all cultures are welcome, LGBTQ community, all shapes, sizes and ages, we are here for all. We don't try to be what we are not, we focus on the culture of those that walk thru our doors, that's why we are celebrating 18 years in Ballarat.

Body&Soul Genesis 24/7 Health And Fitness is located at 950 Humffray street south, Ballarat.

https://ballaratfitness.com

