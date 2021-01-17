Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Senator Dave Arnold

In honor of Pennsylvania State Senator Dave Arnold, who passed away on Sunday, January 17, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Arnold family following the passing of Senator Dave Arnold,” Governor Wolf said. “Dave was a dedicated public servant and conscientious leader who put the people of his district first, always. He fought hard every day for his constituents, even while he was fighting a terrible disease. Our commonwealth has lost a great public servant.”

Sen. Dave Arnold represented the 48th Senatorial District from 2020 to 2021 in the Pennsylvania State Senate.

The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag has flown at half-staff since Thursday, December 31, 2020, in honor of former Governor Dick Thornburgh, and should remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, January 18, 2021.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.