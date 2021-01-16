Introducing Monique “GATA” Dupree: Actress/Social Media Manager/Producer in Wrestling & Film/Trendsetter

Who is Monique Dupree? Learn more about this powerhouse talent in acting and behind the scenes in wrestling.

UNITED STATES, January 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monique Dupree (Tha True Original Gata)is an independent/underground entertainment Icon/scream queen, primed for the mainstream. She cameos, introduces, co-stars or stars in over 100 films, television shows, web series and nationwide wrestling events to date. Including but not limited to: (films)Plan 9, Lean on Me, Skeleton Key 2,3 and Skeleton Key 3 part 2,Return to Nuke ‘em high 2, Shakespeare’s Shitstorm, American Gangster, One Night, The trouble with Bliss, Bachelor party in the bungalow of the damned and The Mick and the Trick .Wrestling promotions: House of Hardcore, ACW,The Wrestling Revolver, Impact Wrestling.Her first directorial efforts (Shadow Hunters: Devil Speak) was met with a standing ovation at the 2015 Newark Comic Con. Blending Sci-Fi,Horror and slick Noir pulp fiction set it apart from the average offerings of festivals and conventions to much acclaim.Also, known as the ‘First black scream queen’, ‘Tha True Original Gata’ or simply ‘Gata’ she is media daring to Troma films and Fangoria enterprise alike. Whom both followed, supported and further her career just short of the very start of it. Monique is also a producer and social media manager (among many other responsibilities) of Tommy Dreamer’s ‘House of Hardcore’ pro-wrestling production as one half of the villainous in ring beauties ‘the Double Duprees’: valet personalities. Monique is also social media manager and sometimes director (2 episodes) behind House of Hardcore podcast.Dupree has exercised her love of fashion and styling by way of handling wardrobe for Afew films (The Perfect Letter and Shadowhunters: DevilSpeak) as well as being fashion stylist to Tommy Dreamer for various WWE “Hall of Fame” ceremonies. She was also his fashion stylist for his appearance on the MLB network and an episode of “Darkside of the Ring: After Dark”Creatively fueled by the example and admiration for her older brother Tony Todd, which she performed with at the age of thirteen. (Lean on Me) Monique has tackled every event and performance with talent, charm, professionalism and an unmatched vigor that has gained her a diehard fan base in ever vestige of her seemingly limitless artistic branches.Workout/fitness enthusiast/trainer and vocal community advocate, Monique has lent her time, voice and vast varying abilities to many important social and health causes: homelessness awareness, suicide, cancer awareness, women’s rights, domestic and sexual abuse and most recently Child Trafficking via the organizations such as ‘R A I N N’ and ‘Freedom Ladder NYC’.Monique Dupree had 10 children with (now) former husband (author Anthony Thomas). She later entered into a relationship with former WWE/ECW talent Tommy Dreamer (Thomas Laughlin). Dreamer was in a marriage with Trisa Hayes ( Beulah mcgillicutty ) until their separation They have 2 children together.