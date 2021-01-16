HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JAN. 16 – JAN. 22, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Jan 15, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Starting next week, we will combine weekend and weekly lane closures into one list. Our Friday to Sunday closures will be included in this Weekly lane closure news release. The combined list will post each Friday and cover Monday – Sunday the following week.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) WAILUKU

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0 and 3, N High Street and Honoapiilani Highway, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning. The bike lane, shoulder, and sidewalk will also be closed at these times.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Thursday, Jan. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) LAHAINA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31.5 and 41.6, Honolua Place and Kahekili Highway, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail installation and pavement striping work.

2) KIHEI

Right lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1.8, Kulanihakoi Street, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for installation of temporary span wire traffic signals.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, N High Street and Central Avenue, on Wednesday evening, Jan. 20, through Friday morning, Jan. 22, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for utility work.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 36) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0 and 0.9, E Kaahumanu Avenue and Dairy Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.