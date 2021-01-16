HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JAN. 16 – JAN. 22, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Jan 15, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, unless permitted. Special use lanes and the Zipper Lane will not be operational

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kualakai Parkway underpass on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday night, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for punch list work and landscape maintenance.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on the Kapiolani Boulevard offramp (Exit 25B) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for pole replacements.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday morning, Jan. 22, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

The Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Ola Lane overpass on Wednesday, Jan. 20, through Thursday, Jan. 21, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for drilling.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Ward Avenue and Pali Highway overpass on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Thursday, Jan. 21, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for construction work.

7) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the Kinau Street offramp (Exit 22) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for construction work. The ramp will remain open.

8) KAIMUKI (NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for surface treatment work.

9) KAIMUKI

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and King Street offramp (Exit 25A) on Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Ramps may be closed intermittently.

10) KAIMUKI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Tuesday, Jan.19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

11) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Kapolei Interchange on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

12) KUNIA

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Kunia Interchange on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

13) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-2 Freeway and Waimalu Interchange on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work. Ramps will remain open.

14) SALT LAKE

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Kahuapaani Street overpass and Nimitz Highway on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacements.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Halawa Interchange on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Likelike Highway offramp (Exit 9) from the H-3 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Wednesday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., for restriping work.

3) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Likelike Highway onramp to the H-3 Freeway in the westbound direction on Wednesday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., for restriping work.

4) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Harano Tunnel on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

5) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the westbound direction at the Harano Tunnel on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the eastbound direction.

2) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Tuesday night, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

3) WAIANAE (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Pohakunui Avenue and Helelua Street on Tuesday night, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement markers, sign and utility work.

4) MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

5) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday night, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

6) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 22, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Kaimoku Place on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) HAWAII KAI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

3) HAWAII KAI TO AINA HAINA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and Lunalilo Home Road on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

4) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions in the vicinity of Ulukahiki Street on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for restriping work and litter removal.

5) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kailua Road on Monday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HAUULA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction between Hauula Homestead Road and Makao Road on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

2) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Pokiwai Place on Thursday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

3) HALEIWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Waimea Valley Road on Saturday, Jan. 16, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

4) HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kapuhi Street on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

5) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Kahiko Street on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

7) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pakelo Place and Aakahi Gulch on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for walkway repairs.

8) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closed on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

9) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes shifted on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for punch list work.

10) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 22, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

11) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and Ford Island Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

12) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Frutchery Road and Lanikuhana Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping.

13) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

14) WAIKANE (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kualoa Ranch on Saturday, Jan. 16, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the northbound direction between the H-3 Freeway and Kahekili Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., for restriping work.

2) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnel on Friday, Jan. 15, through Saturday, Jan. 16, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

3) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the eastbound direction between Wilson Tunnel and Kamehameha Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., for survey work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions in the vicinity of the Keehi Interchange on Saturday, Jan. 16, from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for bridge deck repair.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Sumner Street and Halekauwila Street on Sunday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 22, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions in the vicinity of Sumner Street on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Pacific Street and River Street on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Lagoon Drive on Sunday night, Jan. 17, through Friday morning, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Tuesday night, Jan. 19, through Friday morning, Jan. 222, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and the H-1 Freeway on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3p.m., for construction work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Waokanaka Street on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer work.

For more information visit the City’s Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project website at http://palisewer.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Auloa Road on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Auloa Road on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for resurfacing work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in both directions between Kalakaua Avenue and Pau Street on Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lanes closed on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in both directions between Piikoi Street and Atkinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Nanamoana Street and Mokapu Saddle Road on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— KAPOLEI PARKWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Left lane closure on Kapolei Parkway in both between Renton Road and Kolowaka Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for median reconstruction for the Leeward Bikeway.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Tuesday night, Jan. 19, through Friday morning, Jan. 22, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Lane closures on Halawa Heights Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Mikioi Place on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for grading work.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions in the vicinity of Kainehe Street on Friday, Jan. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in the northbound direction between Auiki Street and Puuhale Road on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on Sand Island Access Road in the northbound direction between Auiki Street and Puuhale Road on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Tuesday night, Jan. 19, through Friday morning, Jan. 22, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street on Tuesday night, Jan. 19, through Friday morning, Jan. 22, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Houghtailing Street on Sunday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 22, over a 24-hour period, for sewer work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed over a 24-hour period.

— KUKAHI STREET —

1) KALIHI

Center lane closure on Kukahi Street in both directions in the vicinity of Nimitz Highway at Pier 21 on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Tuesday night, Jan. 19, through Friday morning, Jan. 22, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.