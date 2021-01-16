HDOT NEWS RELEASE: PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING SCHEDULED REGARDING MINOR HAWAII HISTORIC BRIDGE PROJECTS PROGRAMMATIC AGREEMENT

Newsroom Posted on Jan 15, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The State of Hawaii, Department of Transportation, Highways Division (HDOT) will be holding a public information meeting on the Programmatic Agreement (PA) process for the implementation of Minor Hawaiʻi Historic Bridge Projects. This proposed project brings the Federal Highway Administration, HDOT, and other interested stakeholders together to develop a procedural concept and invite public participation and input.

The State of Hawaiʻi has approximately 400 highway bridges that are potentially eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The Minor Hawaiʻi Historic Bridge Projects PA is intended to streamline implementation, review, and reporting for individual bridge projects that will have no effect or only minor effects on these historic properties. The PA will not address major bridge rehabilitation or replacement projects. This project will be federally funded and considered a federal undertaking, as defined by Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) of 1966, as amended (2006).

The virtual community meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

To participate in this public meeting, please pre-register at the following URL: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6855570859765243659.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar online or by calling in using a cell phone or landline. Please register at least 2 days prior to the event (by Tuesday, January 26, 2021).

If you are unable to attend the virtual meeting, or for special requirements or handicap access needs, please contact [email protected], by telephone at (808) 726-2909, or via U.S. Mail at HWY-P, 869 Punchbowl Street Room 301, Honolulu, HI, 96813, Attn: Dr. Pua Aiu.