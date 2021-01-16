Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Update

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine after the first four weeks of availability for non-long term care facilities. The State's vaccine supply is determined by the federal government, and although more than 7 million New Yorkers are now eligible for the COVID vaccine, next week, the state will receive only 250,000 doses from the federal government. To date, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 83 percent of doses received from the federal government. These sites administered an additional 73,336 doses over the prior 24-hour period.

 

"We are in a footrace to get the vaccine into the arms of eligible New Yorkers as quickly and equitably as possible," Governor Cuomo said. "However, we now have 7 million New Yorkers vying for a fraction of doses made available to use by the federal government. We need Washington to step up and increase New York's supply to make sure everyone who wants the vaccine has the opportunity to get it."

 

Since federal supply severely limits the ability to distribute vaccines, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment. New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals far exceed the vaccine supply coming from the federal government. Next week, New York is only receiving 250,000 doses from the federal government for a universe of over 7 million people who are eligible.

 

A breakdown of the data is as follows (based on numbers reported to New York State as of 10am today):

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

 

Total (1st + 2nd dose)

 

Received

Administered

to Date

% Admin

Healthcare Distribution Sites (Hospitals, Mass Vaccination sites, etc)

934,925

772,399

83%

 

1st Dose

 

Received

Administered

to Date

% Admin

Healthcare Distribution Sites (Hospitals, Mass Vaccination sites, etc)

844,250

687,379

 

81%

 

 

2nd Dose

 

Received

Administered

to Date

% Admin

Healthcare Distribution Sites (Hospitals, Mass Vaccination sites, etc)

90,675

 

85,020

 

94%

 

 

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

 

 

Healthcare Distribution Sites (Hospitals, Mass Vaccination sites, etc.)

Region

First Doses - % Administered out of Doses Received

First & Second Doses - % Administered out of Doses Received

Capital Region

93%

96%

Central New York

95%

95%

Finger Lakes

83%

85%

Long Island

93%

89%

Mid-Hudson

85%

84%

Mohawk Valley

88%

89%

New York City

71%

74%

North Country

97%

97%

Southern Tier

95%

99%

Western New York

89%

91%

 

 

Week of delivery

1

2

3

4

First Doses (Excluding Federal LTCF program)

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

TOTAL

90,675

392,025

 

201,500

 

160,050

 

CUMULATIVE

90,675

482,700

684,200

844,250

**The total number above includes full weekly vaccine deliveries to NY for the first 4 weeks of the program. The week 5 allocation to NY's vaccination program (not including the federally run long-term care program) began being distributed 1/12 and continues through today when the full weekly distribution will be complete. The week 5 allocation will appear in tomorrow's total number of doses delivered to New York State.**

 

To date, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 83 percent of doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers are being urged to call your local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments. To determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, visit the 'Am I Eligible' website.

