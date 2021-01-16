Hoyer Statement on Resignations of Trump Administration Officials

“A number of members of the Trump Administration have resigned just days before their patron, Donald Trump, involuntarily leaves the White House and the Presidency. President Trump leaves after having incited an insurrection at the Capitol of the United States, and as Rep. Liz Cheney said, ‘The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing.’

“None of the Trump officials who have resigned their posts over the past few weeks will salvage their reputations by doing so. They have all been a part of, and enablers of, the most dysfunctional, corrupt, and destructive Administration in history. They should all live a life of shame for what they have done to our beloved country.”