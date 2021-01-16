International Delphic Council appoints BIJENDER GOEL, a former Minister, as its Advisor and in charge for South Asia
Plan to reach each Artist and explore different cultures of South Asian region of by adopting advance technologiesNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Delphic Council (IDC) has appointed Mr. BIJENDER GOEL as its advisor, in charge for the South Asian region to promote Delphic Games. He has been assigned the job of reviving all National Delphic Councils in that region and monitor the development of Delphic Games. Mr. Goel is a former Minister from the state of Jharkhand in India and now Chairman of the National Council on Disaster management, Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM) and a Member, Governing Council of Bir Tikenderajit University, Manipur. He is known for introducing earthquake onsite early warning technology in the region.
The International Delphic Council arrange for Delphic Games, Junior Delphic Games and continental Delphiads and by doing so, providing a unique Forum for Arts and Cultures of the world. H.E. Nelson Mandela patronized the Idea till his life as Delphic Ambassador for Youth.
The Delphic Games are historically a peace-engendering competition of the arts. They first took place over 1000 years ago in ancient Greece prior to the Olympic Games and had at the time a similar level of importance in society. Delphi became the neutral crossroad for solving conflicts. The Games were organized by the Amphictyony, forerunner of the UN.
The Olympic Games for Sports revived in 1894 with the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Paris, on the initiative of Pierre de Coubertin. The Delphic Games for Arts and Cultures revived in 1994 with the founding of the International Delphic Council (IDC) in Berlin, organized by Mr. J. Christian Kirsch.
The Games gather the world’s best artists in six Delphic Arts Categories and have thus far taken place under the patronage of international institutions (e.g., UNESCO, Council of Europe, ASEAN) and the Heads of States of the respective host countries. The cultures do not enter into a competition but showcase their respective arts. They learn from each other by conversing, getting together and treating each other with mutual respect.
Mr Kirsch, IDC Secretary General, said that “progress and prosperity of a country depends on the quality of its citizens, and this in turn is the outcome of the Arts and Culture they perceive. There is a need to restructure the existing National Delphic Council’s in the South Asian Region and ensure large participation from these countries in the Delphic movement. There is need to adopt new technologies for more participation and look forward to have more participation of South Asian countries in near future. South Asian region is hub of different Arts and Culture and need to be explored more. We are confident that we shall achieve the goal with the experience of Mr Bijender Goel”.
