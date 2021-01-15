FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DC Streetcar, DC Circulator, and Capital Bikeshare Service Modifications

(Washington, DC) -- The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will modify service in preparation for the 59th Presidential Inauguration on the following transit systems:

DC CIRCULATOR

The Georgetown-Union Station (GTUS) route will operate a special shuttle for the western portion of the route will continue through January 21, 2021. The shuttle service will begin at 34th Street NW and Wisconsin Avenue NW (eastbound) to Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 24th Street NW via Wisconsin Avenue NW and M Street NW. Buses will loop at Washington Circle NW and head westbound on K Street NW back to 34th Street NW and Wisconsin Avenue NW.

The Woodley Park (WP) route will operate normal stops on P Street NW and 14th Street NW. There will be no service downtown. Buses will turn around at Thomas Circle and the following stops will not be serviced through January 21, 2020: 13th Street NW at K Street NW; 14th Street NW at I Street NW; and 14th Street NW and K Street NW.

The Congress Heights- Union Station (CHUS) route will operate its regular route northbound to Eastern Market with the final stop at 8th Street SE and Pennsylvania Avenue SE. The buses will then turnaround at Potomac Avenue Metro Station. Southbound service on the CHUS route will begin on southbound at 8th Street SE at D Street SE. The following stops will not be serviced: 8th Street SE at East Capitol Street SE and Massachusetts Avenue SE at Columbus Circle SE in the vicinity of Union Station.

The Eastern Market- L'Enfant Plaza (EMLP) route will detour on the western end of the route in and around L'Enfant Plaza. The final stop for the route will be on M Street SW at 7th Street SW. Buses will bypass stops at 7th Street SW and D Street SW (L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station); 7th Street SW and Maine Avenue SW; and 7th Street SW and I Street SW, northbound and southbound. Service will resume on M Street SW.

The Rosslyn-Dupont Circle (RSDP) route will operate normal service.

The National Mall (NM) route is suspended until January 25, 2021 at 5:00 a.m.

For the latest information about service adjustments, please follow us on Twitter @DCCirculator.

DC STREETCAR

DC Streetcar service is suspended immediately until further notice. For the latest information about service, please visit dcstreetcar.com.

CAPITAL BIKESHARE

Capital Bikeshare stations around the National Mall, Capitol Hill and Union Station will be unavailable until further notice.

For the latest information about service adjustments, please check: secure.capitalbikeshare.com/map.

For the latest information about the 59th Presidential Inauguration, please visit inauguration.dc.gov or text INAUG2021 to 888-777 for the latest safety, street closures, weather alerts, transit updates & more information.

