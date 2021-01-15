Senate Rebukes Trump Decision to Remove Space Force from Colorado

Top military officials thwarted by outgoing president in politically-motivated verdict

DENVER, CO - On Wednesday, January 13, President Donald Trump announced his decision to award a permanent posting of the U.S. Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama – removing this prestigious military operation from its current home in Colorado Springs.

This decision comes after top Pentagon officials are said to have recommended Colorado Springs as the best location for Space Command’s permanent placement.

“We are extremely disappointed by this decision,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo. “Colorado is clearly the best choice for Space Command, making Trump’s politically-motivated announcement painfully transparent. Rather than respect the recommendation of his military leaders, Trump is attempting to punish political opponents and reward loyalists at the expense of our country’s security.”

Trump’s decision has been widely called into question and will likely result in a congressional probe into how the choice was made. Many insiders report that despite Air Force Secretary Barabara Barnett traveling to the White House this week to inform the President of the military’s choice, Trump instead awarded the honor to Alabama where six lawmakers voted in favor of blocking the certification of the presidential election results.

Today, in response to the administration’s determination to remove the United States Space Command out of Colorado Springs, the Senate passed a Joint Memorial reaffirming Colorado as the best choice for the Space Force headquarters and urging the incoming Biden administration to reconsider the selection:

Colorado is paving the way for new discoveries in the frontiers of space by having a rich history in aerospace development and being at the forefront of space travel, exploration, and aerospace research...Moving the United States Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama, will be incredibly disruptive to the National Defense Strategy. In addition, it will cause a major upheaval in existing infrastructure and jobs in the state, which will result in higher costs and less efficient outcomes for the United States military... Furthermore, we strongly urge the Department of Defense and the incoming presidential administration to permanently base the United States Space Command (USSPACECOM) in Colorado, recognizing that Colorado provides the existing command structure, base infrastructure, and communications platforms necessary to successfully host additional national security initiatives and ensure coordination of efforts without committing additional funds; [We, the members of the General Assembly] proudly express that Colorado has deep ties with the Department of Defense and immense patriotic commitment to providing prior draft for the nation's security and bolstering our defense; Express our most sincere and deepest appreciation to our service members and civilian employees working in and supporting military and civilian aerospace companies, military installations, and civil organizations in Colorado; and Hereby declare Colorado to be the prime location for the permanent headquarters for USSPACECOM.

The Joint Memorial was passed unanimously by the Colorado Senate and will now be sent to incoming President Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, as well as the leaders of the U.S. House and Senate, Colorado’s Congressional delegation, and top military officials.

To read the full text of the memorial click here.