General Assembly Concludes Initial Meeting of the 73rd Session

Senate Democrats pass several essential bills before entering one-month temporary adjournment

DENVER, CO - Today, Colorado legislators concluded their initial three-day meeting of the first regular session of the 73rd General Assembly. Throughout the three days, lawmakers passed a slate of necessary bills that make minor fixes to legislation from last year and improvements to existing law, which will provide immediate relief to many Coloradans.

The package of bills that now await the Governor’s signature will allow relief payments to be more efficiently allocated to disproportionately impacted businesses, provide more flexibility for debtors facing financial hardships, present greater clarity for tax credits initiated by the CARES Act, and reform legislative procedures during declared disaster emergencies.

Additionally, legislators passed several measures that modify House and Senate rules to allow for remote participation and other methods for lawmakers to safely continue essential legislative work over the next month. The legislature now enters a one-month recess to allow the latest COVID-19 spike to subside.

“I’m pleased that our caucus was able to work collaboratively across the aisle and in tandem with the lower chamber to make this week as efficient as possible,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). “With the work we accomplished in these three days, we will be able to confidently recess for the next month to allow COVID cases to decline, and to refine our legislative priorities for debut in February.”

“Though we have already successfully passed meaningful legislation to help get families back on their feet, there is still so much work ahead to ensure Colorado can recover from this pandemic,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). “When we reconvene next month, our priority will be supporting small businesses, frontline workers, families, educators, and taxpayers in not only getting out from under this crushing pandemic, but growing beyond it as well. Because returning to an economy that already disadvantaged workers and kept families in debt is not an option. We will use this opportunity to rebuild a stronger, more just Colorado.”

The legislature is tentatively set to reconvene in mid-February. When the General Assembly returns, Senate Democrats plan to introduce bills that protect & expand access to affordable, equitable & high-quality healthcare; preserve jobs, protect businesses & create workforce opportunities; help utilities and businesses reach statewide greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals; protect our communities of color & ensure equal opportunity; and address the rising cost of living in our state by expanding housing assistance, protecting renters, and helping Coloradans afford their bills on time.

Throughout the legislative recess, the Joint Budget Committee will continue to convene, as well as select committees that are statutorily required to receive SMART Act briefings from executive branch departments. Additionally, legislators will continue conducting sunset hearings in order to stay on top of the approaching expirations of certain programs, boards, and commissions.