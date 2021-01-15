Governor Carney Activates Delaware National Guard

Guard activated to assist with 2021 Inauguration-related activities

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday signed Executive Order #47, activating the Delaware National Guard to assist state and local authorities with activity around the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

Click here to read Executive Order #47.

According to the order, the Guard may take proactive or responsive action at the direction of the Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), in consultation with the Secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS).

The order is effective immediately and will expire on January 22, 2021.

“Members of the Delaware National Guard have continued to step up – time and time again – to support their communities when that support is needed most. This time is no different,” said Governor Carney. “I want to thank all of our Delaware guardsmen and guardswomen for their selfless service to our state and country.”

