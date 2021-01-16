New Haven Barracks / DUI #2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
DUI #2
CASE#: 21B500102
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski
STATION: VSP – New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 01/15/2021 / 2050 hours
STREET: 1814 South Middlebrook Road
TOWN: Waltham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 7
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
Arrested
Suspect: Megan Smith
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a single motor vehicle crash on South Middlebrook Road in Waltham, VT. Troopers made contact with the operator, Megan Smith. Troopers suspected Smith had been driving under the influence. Smith performed field sobriety tests and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Smith was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Addison Superior Court (Criminal Division) at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/2020 1230 hours