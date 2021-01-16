New Haven Barracks / DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

DUI #2

CASE#: 21B500102

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski

STATION: VSP – New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/15/2021 / 2050 hours

STREET: 1814 South Middlebrook Road

TOWN: Waltham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 7

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

Arrested

Suspect: Megan Smith

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a single motor vehicle crash on South Middlebrook Road in Waltham, VT. Troopers made contact with the operator, Megan Smith. Troopers suspected Smith had been driving under the influence. Smith performed field sobriety tests and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Smith was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Addison Superior Court (Criminal Division) at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/2020 1230 hours