Concord Man Injured in Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: C.O. Christopher J. Egan (603) 788-3164 January 15, 2021

Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 4:20 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle snowmobile crash on Trail 140. Pittsburg Fire and Rescue, 45th Parallel EMS, and a New Hampshire Conservation Officer responded to the scene, approximately 4 miles from the nearest road, via snowmobiles. Physical evidence and interviews conducted at the scene indicated that the operator, Jason Berube, 45, of Concord, lost control of his snowmobile while negotiating a corner in the trail. The machine left the opposite side of the trail, where it struck a tree. Following the crash, a member of Berube’s riding party traveled approximately a mile to a location of cell phone coverage, where he was able to place a 911 call for help.

Berube was stabilized and transported from the scene via rescue sled by Pittsburg Fire and Rescue personnel. He was subsequently taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook by 45th Parallel EMS to continue treatment for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The involved snowmobile sustained moderate front-end damage and was towed from the scene. Failure to adjust speed to changing trail conditions appears to have been the primary factor in the crash.

Snowmobile riders should expect early-season riding conditions on most open systems, to include thin snow coverage and the potential for icy corners. Riders must always be prepared to adjust their operation in a manner so as to safely negotiate unexpected hazards and varying trail conditions. Learn more about snowmobile safety at www.wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/education.html.