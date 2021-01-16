Blake Selected to Chair Senate Finance Committee for 2021-22 Session

SCRANTON, January 15, 2021 – State Sen. John Blake (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) today announced that he will again serve as the Democratic Chairman for the Senate Finance Committee in the 2021-22 legislative session.

Blake has served as the Finance Committee chair for the Senate Democratic Caucus since 2013. In addition to his committee chairmanship, Blake will also serve as a member of the Senate Appropriations; Education; State Government and Transportation Committees.

“It is an honor and privilege to continue serving as the chair of the Finance Committee for the fifth straight session where will continue our work on important pension reform and tax policies to benefit our local communities and businesses,” Blake said. “My five committee assignments this session represent the issues that are of most interest and impact to our region and to our Commonwealth as a whole. I look forward to adding my voice and our region’s collective voice to these important discussions.”

Blake has been a member of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee since taking office in 2011. This will be the first legislative session as a member of the Education Committee and the State Government Committee.

The Senate returns to session on Monday, January 25.

# # #