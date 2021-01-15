New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,266 new cases, totaling 161,805 – thirty-eight additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 1,266 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

291 new cases in Bernalillo County

77 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

46 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

190 new cases in Doña Ana County

69 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

55 new cases in Lea County

44 new cases in Lincoln County

17 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

50 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

29 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

31 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

58 new cases in Sandoval County

89 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in San Miguel County

59 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

32 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

The Department of Health on Friday reported thirty-eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.

A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Haven Care Fir House facility in Albuquerque.

A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Avamere at Rio Rancho facility.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County.

A second male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A third male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Colfax County.

A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Guadalupe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,836.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 15 are:

87114 – 47 88101 – 44 88220 – 41 88240 – 37 87105 – 34 87121 – 34 87401 – 33 88012 – 32 88203 – 32 87507 – 31

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Cibola County) and two cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Colfax County, one in Valencia County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 161,805 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 45,903 Catron County: 68 Chaves County: 7,754 Cibola County: 2,462 Colfax County: 619 Curry County: 4,487 De Baca County: 118 Doña Ana County: 19,574 Eddy County: 5,433 Grant County: 1,159 Guadalupe County: 314 Harding County: 8 Hidalgo County: 280 Lea County: 7,455 Lincoln County: 1,234 Los Alamos County: 378 Luna County: 2,608 McKinley County: 10,811 Mora County: 141 Otero County: 2,555 Quay County: 376 Rio Arriba County: 2,865 Roosevelt County: 1,678 Sandoval County: 9,401 San Juan County: 12,010 San Miguel County: 1,012 Santa Fe County: 8,387 Sierra County: 645 Socorro County: 1,030 Taos County: 1,316 Torrance County: 549 Union County: 206 Valencia County: 5,433

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 424 Otero County Prison Facility: 434 Otero County Processing Center: 196 Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250 Lea County Correctional Facility: 320 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175 Roswell Correctional Center: 228 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

As of today, there are 670 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 84,015 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho Avamere at Roswell in Roswell Aztec Healthcare in Aztec Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West BeeHive Homes Clovis BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes Santa Fe BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Life Care Center in Farmington Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque Lovington Healthcare in Lovington The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montecito in Santa Fe MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.