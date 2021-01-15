Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Wolf: Additional 1,000 PA National Guard Activated to Support Washington, D.C.

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that approximately 1,000 additional Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) members have been activated to support the District of Columbia (D.C.) National Guard and D.C. civil authorities in preparation for the upcoming presidential inauguration. This will bring the total number of PNG members supporting operations in Washington, D.C., to approximately 2,000.

“As the number of Guard forces from around the country continues to build in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania is now sending an additional 1,000 of its Guard members to help ensure the safe and peaceful inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden,” said Gov. Wolf. “By having one of the largest Guards in the nation, the Pennsylvania Guard has the trained resources needed to respond to concurrent missions within our commonwealth, across our nation and overseas. I am thankful for their selfless service, as well as the sacrifices of our service members’ families and their employers, especially during these unprecedented times in our nation’s history.”

Pennsylvania has the second largest National Guard in the country with approximately 19,000 members located in more than 80 armories and readiness centers statewide.

 

