Nonprofit Committee Focuses on Knife & Tool Industry Support
American Knife & Tool Institute Expands Role of Committee Beyond Anti-Counterfeiting to Other Industry Concerns and Issues
We’re here to serve the industry and knife consumers so that our businesses continue to thrive and grow.”CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) recently expanded on the role of its Anti-Counterfeiting Committee to centralize how other industry concerns and issues are addressed for members, the knife industry and knife consumers within the nonprofit association. Renamed Industry Support, the committee will provide education, resources and support on issues that impact the knife industry and knife consumers.
— Mark Schreiber, President CRKT
“For several years, the Anti-Counterfeiting Committee has been focused on sharing information among members to help protect against and challenge counterfeiters in ways that matter and providing expertise on brand protection and intellectual property,” said John Sullivan, AKTI President. “Other industry issues were addressed by the board at large and, with the reorganization and refocus, the Industry Support Committee was expanded to include participation from other levels of membership.”
“With an expanded scope and additional committee members, the Industry Support Committee is posed to tackle a wider range of issues that impact the industry and our members,” said Mark Schreiber, President, CRKT, and chair of the committee. “This past year we provided resources to help the industry deal with the impacts of coronavirus on their business and employees.”
A recent benefit the committee developed for the industry is the online AKTI Knife Industry Career Center on the association’s website at www.AKTI.org. Businesses can post knife industry job openings without any cost, helping the knife industry connect with employees to find the right fit for their teams.
Knife and tool industry businesses can reach out to the American Knife & Tool Institute at akti@akti.org or (307) 587-8296 with issues they are facing or concerns for the Industry Support Committee to add to their agenda. “We’re here to serve the industry and knife consumers so that our businesses continue to thrive and grow,” added Schreiber.
Jan Billeb
American Knife & Tool Institute
+1 3075878296
akti@akti.org