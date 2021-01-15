New Features Added to COVID-19 Website

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee’s Unified Command Group have added new features to the COVID19.tn.gov website to make it easier for users to find county-specific information and request an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination.

The COVID19.tn.gov website provides a simple tool for Tennesseans to find their phase in Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Updates to this tool make it easier for eligible users to request a vaccination appointment with their county health department. Find the tool at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.

The website also offers an interactive map where Tennesseans can select their county to learn the risk-based and age-based phases currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and how to request a vaccination appointment. New county-specific pages offer information including current local vaccine availability. Find the map at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/.

A new video explains the registration process for users. Find the video tutorial at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/.

The COVID19.tn.gov website also offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations and tests conducted. This site serves as a resource Tennesseans can use in making decisions about activities for their families, businesses and communities as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain limited, and availability of vaccines varies by county. Tennessee counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times depending on supplies of vaccines. Tennesseans can learn their phase for receiving vaccine at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.

