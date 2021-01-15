Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vermont Judiciary to Cancel In-Person Hearings and Meetings on January 19 and 20

Judiciary Officials Monitoring Security Risks Related to Federal Inaugural Events

The Judiciary will not conduct in-person hearings or convene in-person meetings on Tuesday, January 19 or Wednesday, January 20. Judges and local court staff have been instructed to review in-person hearings docketed on these days and decide whether to delay them or conduct them remotely. Information regarding changes to hearing format or hearing dates will be communicated to litigants as soon as possible. Courts may still conduct in-person hearings for proceedings that are emergency matters or that require in-person participation.

“The Judiciary is taking these precautionary steps to ensure continuity of operations and safety in light of reports that public gatherings during the federal inaugural week carry a risk of vandalism or violence in some parts of the country,” said Patricia Gabel, State Court Administrator.  

Gabel also noted that Judiciary officials will continue to monitor information as it becomes available to determine what, if any, additional safety and security steps are needed.

