Public Portal and Odyssey File & Serve Will Be Unavailable From 5:30 p.m. on Friday 1/29 to 10 a.m. on Saturday 1/30

The Public Portal and Odyssey File & Serve (efiling) will be unavailable from 5:30 p.m. on Friday, January 29 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 30 due to migration of case data related to the transition of the Caledonia, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orleans, and Washington Units to the new Odyssey Case Management System on February 1. We apologize for this temporary inconvenience.

