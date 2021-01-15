Tune in this week’s episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

This week's Fox Business Network with kathy ireland® show to spotlight key executives from Carbon-60, Performance Good Group, & Waterotor Energy Technologies

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tune into this week’s episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® available to watch on Fox Business Network as sponsored content. Set your reminders for Sunday, January 17th, 2021!

As leaders in their industries, the three companies featured this week demonstrate the unique branding opportunity that Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® offers by bringing strategic messages and unique solutions to the business community.

Our upcoming episode’s exclusive interviews will spotlight key executives from the following companies, as we discuss their innovations in restaurant/food service, health and technology:

Carbon 60

70 Is the New 50 With Carbon-60

https://c-60.com

Performance Food Group

Revolutionary Food Industry News

http://www.performancefoodservice.com

Waterotor Energy Technologies

Innovations in Renewable Energy Technology

http://www.waterotor.com

To learn more about the companies highlighted above, tune in for their full interviews at one of the dates/times listed below:

Sunday, January 17th, 2021 at 5:30 pm ET

Fox Business Network as sponsored content (check your local listings)

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show featuring global executives sharing their business insights and framing the opportunities shaping their industries. Hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in business today. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their sponsored content line up and globally on Bloomberg Television. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms and across social media.

