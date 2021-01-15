Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Kane Announces Committee Assignments for 2021-22 Session

Senator John Kane

Chester, PA – January 15, 2020 – Senator John Kane (D, Delaware/Chester) today announced his committee assignments for the 2021-22 session. Senator Kane will serve on the Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure Committee, the Labor & Industry Committee, the Transportation Committee, the Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, and the Communications & Technology Committee, for which he will serve as minority chair.

“I’m proud to begin my first term by serving on these committees, to address issues that I know are incredibly important to my constituents and to Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth,” said Senator Kane. “I want to make sure working people, working families, and the people of Delaware and Chester counties are represented in all these conversations, from improving transportation infrastructure to serving our veterans. I’m ready to get to work.”

To learn more about Senator Kane’s legislative priorities, visit pasenatorkane.com.

###

Senator Kane Announces Committee Assignments for 2021-22 Session

