Job Announcement - State’s Attorney

Job Title:             State’s Attorney

Type:                     Full-Time

This is an appointment by the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners to fill the unexpired term through December 31, 2022.      

Posted Date:      January 15, 2021              

Closing Date:     January 30, 2021, 4:00 pm          

Salary:                  $6,435 – 7,208/Month, DOE

Competitive fringe benefit package to include:

  • Employer paid full family coverage for health insurance
  • North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System
  • With many additional benefits that can be found by clicking here

                                               

Job Duties:

  • Serves as Ramsey County’s chief legal counsel regarding all criminal felony and various misdemeanor cases; delegating and overseeing prosecutorial work of all State’s Attorney Office Staff
  • Responsible for prosecuting and attending the District Court to conduct, on behalf of the State, all prosecutions for public offenses
  • Provides legal advice to County agencies, the Board of County Commission, and law enforcement personnel; conducts related legal research and writing
  • Oversees and directs State’s Attorney Office operations and activities; hires, trains, supervises, and monitors the performance of assigned personnel in the State’s Attorney Office; ensures compliance with County and departmental policies and procedures
  • Responsible for duties as outlined in N.D.C.C., Chapter 11-16

 

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Juris Doctorate with five (5) years of experience in an active law practice
  • North Dakota license to practice law at the time of hire

 

Preferred Qualifications

  • Three (3) years prosecutorial experience
  • Two (2) years management/administration experience

 

In order to be considered, applicants must submit the following materials:

  • Completed Ramsey County employment application
  • Resume
  • Cover letter specifically addressing the above qualifications
  • Two (2) professional letters of recommendation

 

Submit application materials to one of the following: 

Attn:  Human Resources

524 4th Ave NE Unit 21

Devils Lake, ND 58301

 

Job duties or qualification questions contact:

  • Adam Leiphon at 701-351-3475

 Accommodations with the application or selection process questions, before closing date, contact:

  • Crystal Beggs at 701-662-7009

 

Applicants claiming ND veteran’s preference must submit documentation proving their ND residency and eligibility under NDCC 37-19.1 by submitting the following:

  • Veteran must submit a Form DD-214;
  • Disabled Veteran must submit a Form DD-214 and a current statement of disability from the Veterans Administration which is less than 1 year old;
  • Spouse of Disabled Veteran must submit a Form DD-214, a copy of the marriage certificate, and a current statement of disability from the Veterans Administration which is less than 1 year old; or
  • Spouse of a Deceased Veteran must submit a Form DD-214, a copy of the marriage certificate, and a copy of the veteran's death certificate. 

 

All offers of employment will be contingent on successful completion of pre-employment background check, drug and alcohol test, and reference checks.

 

Applications for public employment will be confidential unless deemed a finalist per NDCC 44-04-18.27.

 

ND Relay:  http://www.relaynorthdakota.com/

 

Equal Opportunity Employer: Ramsey County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, genetics, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services.

Job Announcement - State's Attorney

