LifeTech Diagnostics announces Covid-19 RT-PCR testing services to the KC Metro area in partnership with Caresticks.
LifeTech Diagnostics announces the expansion of Covid-19 RT-PCR testing to the Kansas City Metro area in partnership with Caresticks Mobile Collection Services.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeTech Diagnostics is a new clinical testing laboratory based in Topeka, KS. The company is excited to announce its expansion to the Kansas City Metro area with a new testing partner, Caresticks Mobile Collection Services.
LifeTech Diagnostics has an initial focus on respiratory diseases including Covid-19, Flu A/B, RSV, and hMPV. The company currently employs different testing platforms including the “gold-standard” real-time PCR. The molecular tests (including PCR) are considered the "gold standard" because they produce “less” false-negative results (patients who are infected, but the test results indicate that they are not). The PCR test is geared toward all patients (with or without symptoms) because of its sensitivity, while the rapid antigen testing is recommended for those with symptoms or those exposed to settings with known positive cases. For people who are considering getting a COVID-19 test, LifeTech Diagnostics recommends that they first talk to their health care provider about the available options.
LifeTech Diagnostics offers different tiers of service to cater to individuals, businesses, local hospitals, and health care providers according to Mr. Kyle Dougherty, Business Development Manager at LifeTech Diagnostics. Most importantly, the turnaround times range from “same day” service, to the standard 48-hour service. LifeTech Diagnostics is currently turning around results within 24 hours. Companies or medical facilities will receive special volume discounts on testing for their employees/patients and the LifeTech Diagnostics lab will provide services that cover 32 counties in northeast Kansas and 7 counties on the Kansas City, Missouri side, “if you can’t come to us, we will come to you”, Dougherty added.
Please visit www.lifetechdiagnostics.com for more information on Covid-19 testing and to schedule your test at our Kansas City Metro, or Topeka, KS sample collection locations. LifeTech Diagnostics has also streamlined the testing process, patients can text “Covid” to 785-329-4138 to receive instructions on scheduling a test electronically and eventually also receive a notification when the test results are available.
LifeTech Diagnostics is offering their RT-PCR Covid-19 test at no charge to the patient. LifeTech Diagnostics accepts insured and uninsured patients, including Medicare & Medicaid.
Mr. Dougherty encouraged interested parties to visit the company’s website at www.lifetechdiagnostics.com or call 785-224-4775 for further information related to the company or to schedule a test.
