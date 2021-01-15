Tierra Magnifica Resort in Costa Rica Offers Free Covid Testing and Insurance

Tierra Magnifica Resort overlooking Nosara, Costa Rica Ocean View from Tierra Magnifica Resort

Tierra Magnifica Resort in Nosara, Costa Rica offers free Covid tests and travel insurance with Peace of Mind package, starting at $319 per night.

We’re making it as easy as possible for visitors. Our concierge will build the test into their itinerary, so they can get back to surf lessons, horseback rides and massages with peace of mind.” — Steve Jacobus

NOSARA, COSTA RICA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the CDC requirement of a negative Covid-19 test for passengers entering the U.S. beginning on January 26, Tierra Magnifica luxury resort in Nosara, Costa Rica is offering a vacation package that covers the cost of Covid-19 testing and mandatory travel insurance.

To provide a seamless vacation aligned with the 'Pura Vida' mantra of Costa Rica, the Peace of Mind packages offers two significant perks for guests staying 10 days or longer in Vista category rooms. The package features a room and dining credit of $495, which is equal to the cost of two on-site Covid-19 antigen (rapid) tests and the average cost of government mandated Costa Rica Travel Insurance. The hotel arranges for on-site testing at the guest’s convenience.

Rates for Vista rooms and suites are currently 20% off, starting $319 per night after the discount. All rooms include complimentary made-to-order breakfast, afternoon appetizers, personal laundry service and unlimited access to the posh Beach Club at The Gilded Iguana. Guest rooms mix nature’s four elements with indulgences like luxurious bedding, oversized teak furnishings, botanical bath amenities, air conditioning and wi-fi. The open-air resort plan blends with the natural environment, ideal for Covid safety. Thoughtful amenities like Travel Recovery activities are offered upon arrival – and social Sips each day offer a Covid-compliant happy hour where guests can to Zoom from their balconies or join in person at the socially-distanced public bar space.

“On a daily basis, we receive questions from around the world about travel protocols and requirements, so we’re making it as easy as possible for visitors to relax and enjoy their vacation,” said Steve Jacobus, owner and operator of Tierra Magnifica. “Aside from providing a credit for travel insurance and the ease of on-site testing, our concierge will build the test right into their itinerary, so they can get back to their surf lessons, horseback rides at sunset and deep tissue massages with peace of mind.”

For more information about Tierra Magnifica and travel offers, go to www.TierraMagnifica.com.

More About Tierra Magnifica and Seamless Covid Safety: Tierra Magnifica in Nosara, Costa Rica is a 14-room boutique adults-only luxury resort tucked away in the lush jungle of this popular destination known for its unspoiled heritage, surf and a laid-back vibe. In December 2020, the new Huacas Wellness Spa debuted, as well as eight new suites including a decadent 1,500 sq. ft. master suite (the largest in Nosara). The resort offers panoramic views of the ocean with the added melody of Howler monkeys in the distance, an on-site waterfall, nature trail and meditation decks. Rooms, showers and balconies open to face the jungle and the sea, providing a tropical immersion at every step. Guests enjoy Costa Rican-inspired fine cuisine at Huacas restaurant. Tierra Magnifica has Covid protocols firmly in place to increase safety and confidence for guests, complying with all local regulations. Learn more at www.TierraMagnifica.com and on Instagram @TierraMagnifica.