Stretch of Blackstone River Bikeway to Close Next Week as RIDOT Repairs the Manville Bridge

PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is notifying the public that the section of the Blackstone River Bikeway underneath the Manville Bridge in Lincoln running in the South-North direction will be closed from January 18 through January 22 to allow the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) to safely install new steel beams for the bridge where it passes over the bike path.

Because no detours will be provided, DEM advises the public to plan their routes accordingly and to avoid the entire section of the path north of the Blackstone River Watershed Council Environmental Education Center, located at 100 New River Road, Lincoln next week while the bridge is repaired. Signs and police details will be posted in that area prior to the closure. The Manville Bridge closed to traffic in May and is expected to reopen this summer.

At 18.2 miles, the Blackstone River Bikeway is the state's second-longest bikeway and includes 11.6 miles of continuous path along the Blackstone River from Cumberland to Woonsocket.

For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.

