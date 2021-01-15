And the Supper Bowl Contenders Are….

Jan 15, 2021

By: David Fikes, Executive Director, FMI Foundation and Allison Febrey, Specialist, Health and Well-being/FMI Foundation/Food & Product Safety, FMI

There are only eleven days to go until we crown the first-ever Supper Bowl Champion, and the competition is intense. After two elimination rounds, the voices of 15,000 voters have spoken and the finalists proceeding to the championship round have been determined.

All entries were challenged to develop a family meal menu that would feed a family of four for under $50, could be prepared in less than 30 minutes and would taste so outstanding it would please even the toughest culinary critic in the family.

From January 4th until January 13th, some 7,964 consumers cast their votes in the semi-finals for the company’s dish they deemed to be the best family meal menu.

The two companies going spatula to spatula for the Supper Bowl trophy are:

Hy-Vee, Inc. came in hot with stuffed pork chops with a Brussels sprouts side and apple pie rosettes.

came in hot with stuffed pork chops with a Brussels sprouts side and apple pie rosettes. The J.M. Smucker Company submitted a tasty chicken and quinoa Supper Bowl dish and even included menu elements for the furry members of the family to enjoy.

Our thanks to all who entered the competition and provided wonderful entries guaranteed to add some zest to the family dinner table. All entries can be viewed, along with a video highlighting the winners, and copies of all the menus at www.FMI.org/SupperBowl.

The finalists compete at the Supper Bowl, a luncheon at the Midwinter Executive Conference on January 26, 2021. For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.FMI.org/SupperBowl or email the FMI Foundation team at foundation@fmi.org.