Bruneau & Co.'s online-only Estate Fine Art & Antique auction, January 28th, is packed with over 375 market fresh lots

Arctic maritime gouache on paper by William Bradford (Mass./Calif., 1823-1892), of three large sailing vessels between icebergs and frozen waters, and three smaller boats (est. $2,000-$3,000)

Collection of about 200 original etchings in a leather-bound book, spanning the 17th-19th centuries, with a small dedication and date (‘1835’) on the front page in ink (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Unusual and striking contemporary art side table showing a black life-size pig with a tray overhead, titled Mooi and designed by the Swedish Design team Front (est. $1,000-$1,500).

Pair of Chinese Qing Dynasty chartreuse raspberry porcelain vases, both 9 inches tall and each one decorated with two calligraphy cartouches and two landscape panels (est. $1,000-$2,000).