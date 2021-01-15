Bruneau & Co.'s online-only Estate Fine Art & Antique auction, January 28th, is packed with over 375 market fresh lots
Arctic maritime gouache on paper by William Bradford (Mass./Calif., 1823-1892), of three large sailing vessels between icebergs and frozen waters, and three smaller boats (est. $2,000-$3,000)
Collection of about 200 original etchings in a leather-bound book, spanning the 17th-19th centuries, with a small dedication and date (‘1835’) on the front page in ink (est. $1,000-$2,000).
Unusual and striking contemporary art side table showing a black life-size pig with a tray overhead, titled Mooi and designed by the Swedish Design team Front (est. $1,000-$1,500).
Pair of Chinese Qing Dynasty chartreuse raspberry porcelain vases, both 9 inches tall and each one decorated with two calligraphy cartouches and two landscape panels (est. $1,000-$2,000).
Up for bid are paintings, decorative arts, furniture, jewelry, silver, Asian arts, and collectibles, all pulled from estates and collections across New England.
Due to state COVID-19 regulations, in-house previews will be held by appointment only; call 401-533-9980 or send an email to info@bruneauandco.com. The gallery is at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston. Internet bidding will be via LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com, bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com and the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay.
“2021 started off with a bang of a Pop Culture auction, and we are happy to follow that up with a fun, eclectic mix of antiques,” said Bruneau & Co. president Kevin Bruneau. “There is certainly something for everyone.”
Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and the firm’s Director of Pop Culture, added, “This is the auction where if you need a couch, Chinese vase and necklace for your wife, you can get it all in one day. Everything in the sale is fresh from various New England estates.”
A couch he’s referring to is one made by Paul McCobb (Mass., 1917-1969) for Custom Crafts, Inc. The cream tweed upholstered fabric couch is supported by a wood base and measures 28 inches tall by 76 inches wide by 34 inches deep. A label on an inner cushion is marked, “Designed by Paul McCobb Custom Crafts, Inc.” The couch has an estimate of $100-$200.
Chinese vases offer more of a selection. A pair of Qing Dynasty chartreuse raspberry calligraphy porcelain vases, each one 9 inches tall, has a pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$2,000. The flared rim bottle vases decorated with two calligraphy cartouches and two landscape panels in a raspberry glaze have a fine smooth foot and a clean end to the glaze lines. They’re marked Qing Dynasty.
A Chinese Qing Dynasty blue celadon flared rim vase with applied figural handles and decorated with foo beasts, 13 ¼ inches tall, finished in an exquisite pale blue celadon glaze, should gavel for $500-$800. The bottom shows the Qing Dynasty mark (probably Republic make). The vase’s only blemishes are some glaze imperfections around the handles and a little light wear from age.
The fine art category will be led by an Arctic maritime gouache on paper painting by William Bradford (Mass./Calif., 1823-1892). The scene depicts three large sailing vessels between icebergs and frozen waters, with three smaller boats approaching the central ship. Measuring 7 ½ inches by 10 ½ inches (sight, less frame), the signed painting is estimated to hit $2,000-$3,000.
A collection of about 200 original etchings, contained in a leather-bound book and spanning the 17th-19th centuries, has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. Printed by W. Lewis, the book contains original etchings by Rembrandt, Vivares, Theodore Van Kessel, Cornelius Bega, Castiglione, Hollar and many others. There’s a small dedication and date (“1835”) on the front page, in ink.
An unusual and striking contemporary art side table showing a black life-size pig with a tray overhead, titled Mooi and designed by the Swedish Design team Front (consisting of Sofia Lagerkvist and Anna Lindgren), should change hands for $1,000-$1,500. The plastic table, marked “Mooi by Front” on the rear of the pig, is 30 inches in height and 65 ¾ inches deep.
A 19th century oil on canvas Black Americana folk girl and dog painting, depicting a young girl in a bonnet grinning while holding a small white dog close to her chest, signed and dated “Paul 88” in the lower left corner, has a pre-sale estimate of $600-$900. The painting comes out of the collection of a Bristol, Rhode Island gentleman and measures 14 ¼ inches by 10 inches (sight).
A gorgeous antique Chinese pictorial Art Deco rug, hand-woven around 1930 and boasting a sage green central field with maroon borders and botanical accents, is estimated to hammer for $200-$400. The 11-foot 5 inch by 8-foot 11 inch rug just has a little edge, end and pile wear.
Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a perfect time to clean out your attic. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at 401-533-9980.
To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the online-only Estate Fine Art & Antique auction planned for Thursday, January 28th, visit www.bruneauandco.com. Updates posted often.
# # # #
Travis Landry
Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers
+1 401-533-9980
email us here