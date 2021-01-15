FWC seeking input on hydrilla treatments on Lake Toho

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is gathering stakeholder input on potential hydrilla treatments in Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County.

People can provide feedback by emailing KissimmeeChainofLakes@MyFWC.com. Please provide comments no later than Feb. 1. To view the proposal, visit MyFWC.com/AquaticPlants and click on “Learn More” in the “Lake Management Plans” section. Once on the Lake Management Plans page, scroll down and click on “Kissimmee Chain of Lakes.”

Hydrilla is an invasive aquatic plant spread easily by boats throughout the state’s lakes and rivers. It clogs waterways, making recreational activities difficult or impossible, and outcompetes beneficial native plants, resulting in reduced biodiversity. Managing and treating hydrilla is necessary for the health of Florida’s waters, and to enable continued recreational boating and other aquatic activities.

The FWC is aware that hydrilla can provide some benefit for recreational anglers and waterfowl hunters and tries to balance those benefits with the economic and environmental cost this plant has on our native plant communities.

The FWC is committed to working with stakeholders to make appropriate adjustments to management that will balance the needs of fish, wildlife and the multi-stakeholder uses of the resource. The FWC appreciates the continued commitment and input from stakeholders to help develop the future Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Management Plan.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules, annual workplans, boat ramp information and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.

For questions about Invasive plant management activities on this system, contact Ed Harris, FWC invasive plant management regional biologist, at 321-246-0573.