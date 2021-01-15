Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commission’s First 2021 Meeting to Be Held in Chattanooga

Friday, January 15, 2021 | 09:59am

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold its first 2021 meeting on Jan. 21-22 when it returns to Chattanooga and the Westin Hotel. The first day portion of the meeting starts at 1 p.m. (EST) Thursday and the second day begins at 9 a.m. Friday.

The latest information on chronic wasting disease (CWD) and disease management in West Tennessee will be presented. The deer hunting season recently concluded the weekend of Jan. 9-10 with the Young Sportsman Deer Hunt.

An amendment to change the start of the fall raptor taking season from Sept. 15 to Aug. 15 each year will be presented. It was changed to Aug. 15 in 2012.  It has been noticed that it was inadvertently changed to Sept.15 during the last revision in 2018. This amendment will correct the error.   

A presentation on White-nose Syndrome (WNS) will be given. The disease affects the bats and a population decline in Tennessee has been seen since it was first observed in 2010. WNA has been found in 12 of the 16 species of bats found in the state.

The commission will hear an update on the lake sturgeon restoration project. The reintroduction of the native and primitive species into the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers began more than 20 years ago by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and other partners. The long-term goal is to have a self-sustaining lake sturgeon population.  

The TFWC last met in Chattanooga in July 2018. In addition, the Feb. 18-19 meeting of the TFWC will be held in Franklin at Marriott of Cool Springs.

---TWRA

