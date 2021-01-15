Kearney Announces Committee Assignments for 2021-22 Session

SPRINGFIELD − January 15, 2021 – Senator Tim Kearney (D – Delaware/Chester) today announced his committee assignments for the 2021-22 session. He will serve on the Local Government (minority chair), Appropriations, Education, Transportation, and Labor & Industry Committees.

“I am very excited to serve on these committees, all of which deal directly with issues that are critically important to my constituents,” Senator Kearney said.“These assignments will ensure that Delaware and Chester Counties have a seat at the table when it comes to supporting public education, improving transportation infrastructure, setting budget priorities, and more. I am honored to keep serving as the lead Democrat on the Local Government Committee, and I look forward to advancing solutions that work for our communities and our Commonwealth.”

The Senate Local Government Committee is responsible for reviewing legislation that affects Pennsylvania’s more than 2,500 county and municipal government entities. Kearney, a former mayor, also served as Minority Chair in the 2019-2020 session.

The Senate Appropriations Committee, one of the most influential of the standing committees, reviews all legislation for its fiscal impact and plays a crucial role in developing the state budget each year.

The Senate Education Committee is responsible for considering issues and legislation related to Pennsylvania’s education system, including school safety, funding issues, and post-secondary opportunities for students.

The Senate Transportation Committee is responsible for considering legislation related to transportation issues and reviewing work related to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The Senate Labor & Industry Committee is responsible for considering a wide range of issues pertaining to both employers and employees, including worker’s compensation, unemployment compensation, workplace safety, building codes and workforce development.

