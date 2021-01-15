Latest News: Library Opens 2021 Literacy Awards Applications

Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Library of Congress Literacy Awards from Jan. 15 to March 5. The awards are made possible through the generosity of philanthropist David M. Rubenstein. The Literacy Awards — established by the Library and Rubenstein — were first conferred in 2013 to honor and support organizations working to promote literacy both in the United States and abroad.

The application rules and a downloadable application form may be accessed at read.gov/literacyawards. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 5, 2021.

Click here for more information.