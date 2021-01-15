Digital 1 Media Services, Inc., an Agency of Music and Film Distribution, Will Be Hosting a Talent Search
PALM BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital 1 Media Services, Inc., an agency of music and film distribution, will be hosting a talent search for Digital 1 Media Services’ 2021 album release. The winners chosen will have the opportunity to be part of “Jamaica’s Rising Stars of Reggae and Dancehall Vol-1”.
We are excited to announce that Digital 1 Media Services, Inc., a Florida base U.S. company is currently hosting a major talent search for those in the performing and visual arts for local Jamaican songs of Reggae and Dancehall music created by unsigned Jamaican artists. Keep in mind that this is a competition; we are only looking for the best unsigned Reggae and Dancehall artists in Jamaica with a professional mixed and mastered song ready for distribution. We are searching for talented artists who are not signed to a record label and can license their songs to Digital 1 Media Services for our upcoming album, “Jamaica’s Rising Stars of Reggae and Dancehall Vol-1”.
If chosen, Digital 1 Media Services, Inc. will license your song for a national album release, and you will become Digital 1 Media Services talent artist. In addition, you will be considered to be a part of the “Jamaica’s Rising Stars of Reggae and Dancehall Vol-1” music video.
MUSIC SUBMISSION PURPOSE
The purpose of this music submission is to identify talent for “Jamaica’s Rising Stars of Reggae and Dancehall Vol-1”. Those who submit their music and are selected will be chosen to participate in Digital 1 Media Services album release, “Jamaica’s Rising Stars of Reggae and Dancehall Vol-1” and in the associated music video.
AUDITION INFORMATION
Please be advised that if you are chosen, we will contact you and submit a licensing agreement for your songs to be distributed and released worldwide.
Please note: No submission fee is required.
Submission Deadline: April 3, 2021
Toll Free Number: 1-800-207-1838
Email Submission: Submission@d1ms.org
DIGITAL 1 MEDIA SERVICES, INC.
Digital 1 Media Services is the online music distribution company for independent labels and artists. We offer a host of label and artist services including digital and physical distribution, warehousing and shipping of Vinyl’s, Music Publishing, Film/TV distribution and Video Production.
(To learn more about the organization please visit www.d1ms.org)
Submission Department
