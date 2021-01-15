DEQ to hold Public Hearing on Proposed Changes to State’s Groundwater Quality Standards

The Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources will conduct an online public hearing February 2, 2021 on proposed revisions to the N.C. Groundwater Quality Standards. Written public comments are being accepted through March 16, 2021. State law requires a review of its groundwater water quality standards and if necessary, to propose revisions based on new or updated health and toxicological information.

What: Public Hearing about proposed revisions to the N.C. Groundwater Standards

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, February 2, 2021 (attendees and participants may join starting at 5:45 p.m.)

Where: To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the public hearing will be held remotely.

To Join: WebEx link

WebEx Password: jPeFQgQ3n85

Join by Phone: 1-415-655-0003; access code: 178 659 9930

Please register to join and indicate whether you wish to speak during the hearing by visiting: DEQ.nc.gov.

Groundwater Quality Standards are established to protect the state’s groundwater. They are the maximum allowable concentrations resulting from any discharge of contaminants to North Carolina’s land and water. The levels established are values that do not pose a threat to human health, or that would otherwise render the groundwater unsuitable for its intended best usage as an existing or potential source of drinking water supply for humans.

The proposed changes and revisions include:

adoption of a groundwater quality standard for 44 substances with established interim maximum allowable concentrations, some with revised values;

addition of a groundwater quality standard for three substances (2,6-dinitrotoluene, strontium, and total PFOA and PFOS) without established interim maximum allowable concentrations;

organization of the groundwater standards into a table;

addition of Chemical Abstracts Service Registry Numbers (CASRNs) for the groundwater standards;

the removal of synonyms;

a change in some units of measure to parts per billion (µg/L), when appropriate;

addition of rule text to add a notification process for the establishment of an interim maximum allowable concentration; and

addition of rule text to clarify the triennial review process.

For additional information on these proposed changes, please visit the Division of Water Resources’ Water Planning webpage.

All comments must be received by March 16, 2021 to be considered in the review of the proposed changes. Written comments may be submitted by email to GWTriRevComments@ncdenr.gov or by USPS to:

Bridget Shelton

NC DEQ-DWR Planning Section

1611 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-1611

The Division plans to present the proposed changes for adoption to the Environmental Management Commission at the May 2021 meeting. If approved by the Commission, the changes would go into effect July 1, 2021.

###