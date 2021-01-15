TRAVELSTRIDE REVEALS 2021 INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL RECOVERY TRENDS
How Travelers Want To Book; When and Where They Want To Go In 2021 & BeyondAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As everyone approaches 2021 with hopeful anticipation and massive pent-up wanderlust, travel industry experts are looking into their crystal balls to predict what the new year will bring.
Travelstride, the #1 US marketplace for all expert-planned travel adventures, shares its 2020 Travel Trend Report revealing the most interesting international travel behavior changes through the end of 2020 and predictions for 2021.
Gavin Delany, Founder and CEO of Travelstride, is particularly well positioned to identify emerging travel trends since the online marketplace works with nearly 1,500 global tour operators, cruise lines and local experts to offer its globetrotting community more than 50,000 trip options. In the past six years, the company has served more than 3 million travelers sending them to 164 countries across all seven continents. After reviewing all this data and studying current booking patterns, Travelstride has identified some key international travel trends for 2021:
Longer, Deeper Stretches
After the hardships and sacrificed vacations of 2020, travelers are ready to book longer and more immersive trips. Since March 2020, Travelstride’s average trip length grew by 40% compared to pre-Covid bookings.
Farther Flung
An increase in trip length can be attributed to the added time needed to visit more far-flung spots as travelers seek less populated, more outdoorsy destinations. “As for destinations, the more remote the better, so think Patagonia over Buenos Aires,” commented Delany. “For instance, we saw a big spike in interest in Antarctica where bookings increased by 25%.”
Right Now or Much Later
As conditions continuously shift, booking windows have increased their variability, with trips either planned within weeks or plotted many months or even years in advance. Short term travelers seize the moment when the right aspects align and taking a last-minute trip makes sense for them. While others are planning their dream trip, such as an African safari, and want to ensure proper preparation and timing, as well as an ample post-Covid cushion. Travelstride saw inquiries for trips less than two months in advance increase as a percentage of total to over 30%, while those for trips six months ahead or longer increased as a percentage of total to 55% .
Flexibility Rules The Day
Given the multitude of uncertainties that life now brings, travelers are requiring very flexible terms to book travel. At Travelstride, 100% of recent booking inquiries are going to operators with flexible cancellation policies.
While many companies have loosened cancellation terms or offer savings to encourage bookings now, Travelstride has taken a leap forward and developed a brand-new product specifically designed to meet travelers’ needs in 2021 and beyond - FlexiPass By Travelstride. With super flexible booking terms, Flexipass By Travelstride provides a financially savvy, low risk option to commit to an epic trip now with the power to change it later. Partnering with more than 20 trusted global tour operators who ensure Covid-safe practices, travelers can choose from 2,000 high quality packaged journeys or even create a custom itinerary to destinations spanning all seven continents.
According to Gavin Delany, “Once we identified these trends, we heard loud and clear what our fellow passionate travelers needed to restart travel planning and feel some hope. This is what inspired us to create FlexiPass By Travelstride. It was specifically designed to meet the needs of modern travelers navigating today’s shifting global uncertainties and help local tourism companies and economies around the world.”
FlexiPass launched December 2020 and is already garnering accolades and early adopter fandom. It achieved #1 popularity on Product Hunt, the tech industry’s leading platform for new product discovery, for launch day and maintains top trending status in the travel section, ahead of much larger brands like Airbnb.
About Travelstride
Travelstride is the #1 community marketplace for wonderful world travel, made easy. With 3 million+ travelers served, the platform hosts more than 50,000 professionally-planned trips - including group tours, expedition cruises, independent adventures, short getaways, and luxurious tailor-made journeys. With itineraries across every continent planned by 1,000+ of the best local experts and global companies, everyone can find the perfect trip for their style and budget. Powered by industry pros and real traveler reviews, the Travelstride community enables people of all stripes to explore the world with curiosity, confidence, and connections. The company is backed by JetBlue Technology Ventures, NFX, Sand Hill Angels group, New York Angels group, Stanford StartX fund, and travel and tech visionaries including the founders of TripIt, Get There, Hipmunk, Trulia, and Google Now. Founded in 2014 in San Francisco with the mission to connect world travelers with wonderful places, people, and experiences, the company is now based in Austin, TX with staff and travel experts around the globe. To learn more visit www.travelstride.com.
