The Deck Builders of Kansas City Urge Homeowners to Take Advantage of Their VIRTUAL Estimates for Deck Services
The Deck Builders of Kansas City want local residents to know that despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, they are still making it possible for people to get their deck installation, deck repair, and deck restoration in Kansas City, MO. The deck contractors have spent time learning the proper safety guidelines, including social distancing, face masking, and limiting contact between their employees and the customers they serve.
Through the new virtual estimates for deck services, there are no safety risks or cause for concern of contracting or spreading the coronavirus. The Kansas City Deck Builders team quickly developed a method for doing completely virtual, no-contact estimates to give their customers peace of mind and keep their employees healthy at the same time.
The deck building company owner and operator Dustin stated recently, "We love what we do, and we value our customers. Like most home contracting businesses, when COVID-19 hit, we were a bit confused, frustrated, and overwhelmed with where to turn next. We weren't considering shutting down as an option. Adjustments had to be made, and we did it as fast as we could. Now we're ready to go full force with all of our deck services in Kansas City again."
How can you get a virtual estimate on a deck service without having a deck builder in Kansas City, MO, on your property? They have it figured out. All you have to do is follow the same procedures that they usually implement for obtaining one of their free initial quotes. That means jumping on their user-friendly website, calling, emailing, or even texting to request an appointment. The customer care team will set up the consultation as if it were happening in person. When the appointment time comes, all customers have to do is have their smart device ready to go.
A qualified deck builder in Kansas City, MO, will pop into the meeting and walk homeowners through every step for their necessary deck repair, deck restoration, or other deck service needs. There will be instructions given before the consultation for obtaining things like a measuring tape, flashlight, or any other tools required for taking accurate dimensions and further details.
"We know this isn't the ideal way to do deck service estimates, but it's how it has to be right now. We understand some of our customers aren't physically able to do the measuring and other inspections required to get the specifications we need. In those situations, we are more than willing to make other arrangements," a dedicated deck builder in Kansas City, MO, from the company said.
When health is the number one concern, The Kansas City Deck Builders want to ensure everyone that they aren't going to cut corners. If a virtual estimate isn't feasible, they can still provide their high-quality deck services, but it may take a few extra steps. The on-site evaluation will be done, but the property owner will either be asked to stay inside or not be at the location at all. The deck builder in Kansas City, MO, will come and do what's required and then leave without actually discussing anything with the client.
The estimate will be shared through a phone conversation or text chat. After the customer approves the deck repair or deck restoration in Kansas City, MO, a time will be established to execute the project. Again, the same no-contact, socially distant, and personal protection guidelines will be followed. This Kansas City deck company is family owned and operated. They care just as much about the customers they serve as their own loved ones, and they have a reputation for being the most honest and considerate group of deck contractors around.
With the spring season approaching, The Deck Builders of Kansas City are urging those interested in taking advantage of their superior deck services to get in touch with them soon. The schedule is expected to fill up quickly, and they want everyone to get exactly what they are looking for. Getting outdoors to entertain and relax will be more critical than ever when the weather permits it. The Deck Builders of Kansas City are excited to help extend those entertaining and living areas for as many people as possible.
About The Deck Builders of Kansas City
The Deck Builders of Kansas City is a locally owned and operated deck company that's been in operation in the local Missouri areas for years. They have a team of highly-trained, qualified, and respectful deck builders ready to provide all homeowners with excellence in every deck service requested. The crew can build a brand new deck from the ground up or provide deck repair or deck restoration that makes the current construction look brand new again. Along with deck services, The Deck Builders of Kansas City also manages repairs, building, and restorations of sunporches, patios, and pergolas. The modern methods are cost-efficient, and all deck building products used are of the highest quality. Ask about the warranty coverage and 100% satisfaction guarantee when calling for a virtual or on-site estimate at your convenience.
