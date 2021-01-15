Free Online Tutoring Platform Launched for Rhode Island Students Through RIDE Partnership with Khan Academy Founder

PROVIDENCE, RI - Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced that the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has launched a new partnership with Schoolhouse.world, an online platform that pairs students with tutors around the globe. Schoolhouse.world was launched in early 2020 by Sal Khan, the founder of the popular Khan Academy online learning website, to help students who are falling behind due to COVID-19. Rhode Island is one of the first states in the country to partner with Schoolhouse.world to offer this free service for students statewide in grades 6-12.

“We know that tutoring is one of the best supports we can provide to students who are struggling to keep up, but usually it is so expensive that the students who need it the most do not have access,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “Schoolhouse.world ensures all Rhode Island students, regardless of finances, can get the live tutoring they need during this difficult time.”

Schoolhouse.world is a platform that connects people around the world to free, small-group tutoring sessions. It currently offers tutoring in high school mathematics and SAT prep, and aims to expand to additional grade levels and topics, soon.

“I’ve always believed that every child should have access to a free, world-class education,” said Sal Khan, founder of Schoolhouse.world and Khan Academy. “Khan Academy has been doing this by offering free practice, instructional videos, and teacher tools. Now with Schoolhouse.world, we’re excited to work with the state of Rhode Island to supplement that with free, live tutoring to students everywhere.”

Rhode Island students can register for Schoolhouse.world through RIDE’s recently revamped All Course Network (ACN). RIDE opened registration for the ACN last week, with triple the number of course offerings than the previous year, on a one-of-a-kind statewide educational access portal, EnrollRI. Students can register for Schoolhouse.world tutoring at EnrollRI.org/ACN. There is no deadline to register, and there are no limits to the number of Rhode Island students who can take advantage of this opportunity.

Schoolhouse.world first opened its virtual doors to tutors and students from the public in early 2020. People from all over the world volunteered to tutor sessions; high school students, teachers, professionals, and PhDs alike. Since then, Schoolhouse.world has run over a thousand tutoring sessions with students from more than 40 countries. Schoolhouse.world launched its new website in January 2021 and immediately began its statewide partnerships with Rhode Island and New Hampshire. The All Course Network (ACN) and EnrollRI are part of PrepareRI, RIDE’s cross-agency initiative to prepare all students for success in college and career.

Learn more about Schoolhouse.world at Schoolhouse.world.