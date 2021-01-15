Dr. David Samadi’s men’s health book emphasizes food choices matter for men fighting Covid-19
Dr. David Samadi’s men’s health book " the Ultimate Manual " emphasizes food choices matter for men fighting Covid-19. Available on Amazon
My book called "The Ultimate Manual" will give you the best roadmap to stay healthy and protect yourself against Covid 19 and other illnesses.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid-19 has posed a great danger for everyone but has particularly and profoundly attacked men more than women. This fact is discussed in Dr. David Samadi’s first book, The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness. More information in the future will likely uncover why men took a direct hit from the 2020 coronavirus resulting in more severe illness and death. Lessons learned so far are pandemic or not, guarding men’s health begins with healthy lifestyle habits, especially healthy food choices, helping improve immune response when faced with a potentially deadly virus.
— Dr. David Samadi
This practical reminder is covered in an entire chapter in Dr. David Samadi’s book focusing on specific nutritional needs of men. The Ultimate MANual is a man’s one stop shop covering other lifestyle habits necessary for men to regain and reclaim their health. The book’s last chapter is devoted on helping men make healthy eating happen by suggesting foods to keep stocked in the refrigerator, freezer, and pantry, includes a two-week menu plan for healthy eating, and 24 simple yet delicious recipes containing nutrients especially beneficial for men.
“While no specific foods boost a person’s immunity, an overall balanced diet is a perfect start to fighting off a virus like Covid-19,” says Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, New York. “Whether there is such a thing as super foods is debatable. However, there are certain stand-out foods offering a healthy dose of antioxidants and valuable nutrients possibly boosting immunity that maximize men’s health.”
The Ultimate MANual recognizes that one of the big pillars promoting men’s health and wellness is food choices and following an overall healthy eating pattern. While not considered sexy or attention grabbing, healthy foods are considered the foundation of making men healthy for life.
In particular, foods rich in vitamins C and D and the mineral zinc, have been known to boost immunity. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic focused on the possibility of these nutrients playing a key role in enhancing immunity. Vitamin C is a well-known friend to our immune system thanks to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Dr. Samadi recommends men choose foods rich in vitamin C such as berries, citrus fruits, and leafy green vegetables. Mushrooms, fortified milk, and fatty fish such as salmon are good sources of vitamin D, essential for producing antibodies necessary for immune functioning. The mineral zinc, found in foods such as oysters, beef, and Alaskan King crab, taps the brakes on out-of-control inflammation along with fighting infection helping bolster immune response when sick.
Over the years, Dr. Samadi has regularly shared his medical expertise on prostate cancer issues, tips on prevention, diagnosis, treatments, and insights on possible causes and newly released research. Dr. Samadi is now a medical contributor to Newsmax TV where he discusses topics concerning his urology and men’s health expertise along with his advice and views on current medical news, food and diet information, exercise, vitamins, and preventive health.
“My motivation in writing this book is to encourage men everywhere that they are the experts of their body and to take ownership of it,” exclaimed Dr. Samadi. “Getting and then staying as healthy as possible doesn’t just happen. It takes some willpower, motivation, and common sense in choosing nutritious foods the majority of the time along with regular exercise and other important lifestyle habits. My book helps men on this journey to reach their health goals in order to live their best, ultimate life possible.”
The Ultimate MANual is Dr. Samadi’s book is now available online both at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Anyone wishing to learn more about Dr. David Samadi’s new book for interviews or other media appearances can contact him here:
Phone: 212-365-5000
Email: dsamadi@drsamadicenter.com
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
David Samadi
David Samadi
+1 3475330444
email us here