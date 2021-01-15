SurfCleaner announces distribution partnership with UltraTech International Inc.
SurfCleaner, the producer of the world’s first Hybrid Oil Skimmer separator, announced its distribution partnership with UltraTech International Inc.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN/USA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SurfCleaner, the producer of the world’s first hybrid oil skimmer separator, announced its distribution partnership with UltraTech International Inc., a leader in the environmental compliance industry. The companies aim to enable oil refineries across the world to perform continuous and automatic removal of surface pollution while reducing CO2 and VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions by up to 95%.
To accomplish this goal, the Swedish-based clean water technology company and the Florida-based pioneer of spill containment products offer a patented solution which uniquely combines the oil skimmer and the oil separator functions, creating a new product category.
The technology empowers refineries to recover and re-use 100% of the slops from the refining process due to the water content in the recovered oil being less than 0.5%. Additionally, the solution protects the environment with its continuous operation principle, which prevents pollutants from accumulating on the water surface and thus drastically reducing CO2 and VOC emissions.
With SurfCleaner’s separation capacity of up to 8㎥ per hour and a maximum flow capacity of 50㎥ per hour, wastewater management becomes more efficient and effective. Self-adjusting and automatic, the SurfCleaner reduces operating costs by eliminating the need for manual adjustment and minimizing downtime required for maintenance. With the ATEX certification for Zone 0, the SurfCleaner is suitable for working in the most extreme & hazardous conditions.
UltraTech will be the exclusive distributor of SurfCleaner in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Libya.
"Our partnership with SurfCleaner brings the perfect complement to our spill containment product line. UltraTech has always been known for innovative technology and product development, so the SurfCleaner makes an outstanding addition because it is unique and the most innovative product of its kind."
Mark Shaw, CEO, UltraTech
“The partnership with UltraTech means a lot to us and is the start of a great journey. SurfCleaner makes it possible to reduce CO2 and VOC emissions from refineries and industries. This partnership makes it possible to reach markets, people and companies all over the world. Together we can contribute to a positive and sustainable impact on the environment.”
Mikael Andersson, CEO, SurfCleaner
About UltraTech
UltraTech International, Inc. was formed in 1993 with one goal in mind: to create the world’s finest offering of spill containment and spill response products. Since then, its vision has expanded into additional product categories including oilfield spill containment, bioremediation, stormwater management and facility protection that represent over 400 unique products.
About SurfCleaner
SurfCleaner AB is a privately owned company based in Stockholm, Sweden. We design, develop, manufacture and sell the world’s first skimmer separator hybrids for 100% removal, separation and recovery of oil, diesel, petrol, plastics, sludge, debris, and more.
Additional technical information
The one-of-a-kind technology behind SurfCleaner combines variations in inflow velocity and direction with gravimetric separation, making the oil-water separation process very efficient. The SurfCleaner product automatically adapts the inflow depending on the thickness of the oil, which lets companies clean up spills ranging from light fractions to thick crude oil.
Product facts:
• Unique gravimetric separation technology
• Separates and concentrates oil – from thin to thick surface layers
• Separation capacity: 1,000-8,000 liters/hour of pure oil
• Recovers oil with a water content of <0.5%
• Operates automatically with no manual supervision
• Handles solids up to 130 mm in diameter
• Can be easily installed into existing systems
• Has minimal mechanical wear – low service and maintenance costs
• Requires no pump, no powerpack, no hydraulics, no pneumatics
