January is National Radon Action Month

January 12, 2021

 

Columbia, SC – January is National Radon Action Month, and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging South Carolinians to become familiar with the risks of radon when it’s present inside homes.

Radon is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless, tasteless gas that is dispersed in outdoor air, but which can reach harmful levels when trapped in buildings.

“Elevated levels of radon have been found in homes in almost every county of South Carolina. Two homes right next to each other can have different radon levels,” said Rhonda Thompson, Bureau of Air Quality Chief. “The only way to know if a home has high radon levels is to test.”

The EPA estimates that radon is responsible for more than 20,000 lung cancer deaths per year. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. after smoking, and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. The risk from radon is greater for smokers.

“South Carolina has nationally certified radon professionals who can measure radon and install solutions to reduce elevated radon levels. There are resources on our website for choosing a radon contractor”, said Leslie Coolidge, Coordinator for South Carolina's Radon Program. 

The South Carolina Radon Program is offering a free home radon test kit. Test kits can be requested at www.scdhec.gov/radon. Radon test kits can also be purchased from the National Radon Program, (www.sosradon.org, 1-800-767-7236)  for $15.

For more information about radon, visit www.scdhec.gov/radon, email radon@dhec.sc.gov, or call 1-800-768-0362.  

