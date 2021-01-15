Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,730 in the last 365 days.

Learn To Model

Jeremy Cook Learn To Model Model Training Diet Workout Fitness Next Models Wilhelmina Model Models

Jeremy Cook, the Founder of Learn To Model

Jeremy Cook Learn To Model Model Training Diet Workout Fitness

Cook "hanging out" at a photoshoot in Miami Beach.

Jeremy Cook Learn To Model Model Training Diet Workout Fitness Next Models Wilhelmina Model Models

Cook poses with other Wilhelmina Models for a booking in Soho, New York City

An online course for an exciting new career

Do What You Can With All You Have, Wherever You Are”
— Theodore Roosevelt
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a majority of us, the pandemic allowed us time to think, reflect, and perhaps re-evaluate our career plans moving forward into the future. Now is the perfect time to plan, study, or train for a specific goal. When civilization and the economy eventually recover, the world may be different; you may have changed your previous ambitions, or have found a new niche to flourish in. One profession that provides money, excitement, travel, unique networking skills and connections is professional modeling.
The present day modeling industry is truly open to all shapes and sizes. There are multiple divisions within the industry, such as petite, curve, fitness, big and tall, runway, and plenty of others. Modeling opportunities are beginning to truly reflect the diverse bodies and world interests.

You see advertisements almost everywhere. On television, billboards, buses, all across the internet, and of course in print articles and magazines. The pandemic certainly created a delay with brands and their typical shooting schedules, so with a lot of ground to make up and new collections to be sold, modeling professionally is still very much a blooming career in today's society.

Jeremy Cook created Learn To Model, a fifteen chapter online course instructing how to get started as a professional model and become successful within the industry. Cook reflects on his own experiences within the modeling industry, and is joined by casting directors, agents, photographers, and other professional models. Cook started as a teenager in Miami, Florida after signing with Next Model Management at age 19. He has an impressive resume working with top brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Fanatics, Saks Fifth Avenue, and he is a sponsored athlete with Bang Energy.

Regardless of your individual look, economic background, or geographic location, there is a place in the industry for you. The online course explains how to approach an agency, what to expect at a meeting, the difference between a private agent and an agency, and what shots you need to have in your portfolio to work as much as possible. The key is to find your niche and capitalize on it.

There are also chapters more geared towards dealing with the lifestyle of becoming a professional model. Navigating large cities, networking, social media growth, or fitness and hygiene are all very deep, informative chapters featuring tips from multiple current professional models.

The online course retails for $249, an investment into yourself that could be made back 5x on your very first booking. You can find the course and more information at LearnToModel.com and on Jeremy Cook, the Founder of Learn To Model's Instagram page @jeremycook4.

Jeremy Cook
Learn To Model
email us here

Learn To Model

You just read:

Learn To Model

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.