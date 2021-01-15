Orthus Health partners with Healbright to expand mental health offering

Workplace mental wellness matters!

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthus Health (www.orthushealth.com), a leading corporate wellness and condition management company, has partnered with Healbright, a Boston-based leading provider of online mental health services. The partnership will integrate the full suite of Healbright’s mental health programs into the Orthus Health platform.

“Workplace mental wellness matters, especially right now. We are living in unprecedented times, and an integral part of our mission at Orthus Health is to offer employees a safe, confidential space to address their mental well-being,” stated Chris Caramanico, President and CEO of Orthus Health. “By partnering with Healbright, we are able to provide a comprehensive, singular platform that addresses both physical and mental wellness using clinically informed, licensed professionals.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. Lack of mental wellness resources in the workplace can lead to poor emotional, psychological and social well-being of employees.

“We are thrilled to partner with Orthus Health,” said Healbright CEO Bill Belanger. He added, “The Covid pandemic has led to an increase in anxiety, depression, suicide and substance abuse. As a leader in employee wellness, Orthus Health will provide its clients with on-demand resources that allow employees to take control of their mental well-being. We believe this partnership will help pave the way for more employers to be proactive about the mental wellness of their employees.”

Individuals who are managing chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and obesity often suffer from mental illness as well. This partnership will expand the scope of offerings within the Orthus Health platform to include self-paced courses on topics such as stress reduction, resilience strategies for grief and loss, gratitude and more.

The Healbright online course model seeks to empower users with access to therapeutic tools in an easy-to-use format, and one that recognizes the transformative effects of psychotherapy and education. Healbright believes that everyone can benefit from this model, and that psychology should not be limited to merely fixing what goes wrong with people.

About Orthus Health

Orthus Health meets organizations at the intersection of wellness and condition management. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Orthus Health helps employers save money by enhancing the health of their employee population through meaningful programs and collaborative services that have a direct and measurable impact. Orthus Health serves businesses of all sizes, hospitals and health systems, TPAs, consultants and more with a customized approach. To learn more, visit www.orthushealth.com.

About Healbright

Healbright provides mental health content on dozens of topics like PTSD, stress, and relationships. Its programs allow users to have 24/7 on-demand access to programming from leading mental health professionals. Healbright partners with leading healthcare organizations to make mental wellness accessible and stigma-free. To learn more, please visit healbright.com.