Capstone Hill Search Expands Global Operations with a quartet of Senior Appointments in USA & United Kingdom
International PR, corporate and marketing communications recruiter further expands operations following strong growth.
While 2020 brought considerable disruption to careers and stymied growth, demand for communications expertise grew significantly, particularly in Q3/Q4; we anticipate stronger sustained growth in 2021”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public relations, communications, creative, digital and marketing executive search specialist, Capstone Hill Search (CHS), has today announced the further expansion of the company’s presence in the USA and UK, making four senior appointments; Rachel Ramos, Brianna Hartz, Julia Thomas and Amy Pattison-Emms.
Ramos, a 20-year veteran of the marketing & communications recruitment industry, joins CHS’s US operations as Vice President. Ramos has extensive knowledge and networks across North America. Ramos brings in-depth understanding of integrated communications and marketing industries from both a permanent and temporary staffing perspective.
Hartz, A former Director of an international marketing communications recruitment specialist, joins CHS’s New York office as a Managing Consultant and brings with her more than 8 years’ experience in communications, creative, digital and marketing recruitment and extensive networks in the New York and East Coast markets.
Thomas joins CHS’s London office as Principal Consultant, Public and Corporate Affairs. She brings more than 20 years’ recruitment consultancy experience including more than 14 years specifically serving the Public & Corporate Affairs sector across the UK and European markets.
Pattison-Emms, joins Thomas in adding further to CHS’s London operations, bringing with her 6 years’ experience in PR and communications recruitment with specialist knowledge across content, social and digital in particular. Pattison-Emms joins as a Principal Consultant.
Commenting on the hires, Capstone Hill Search, Global Managing Director, Matthew Ver Bruggen, explained; “Rachel, Brianna, Julia and Amy each bring unique and diverse backgrounds, yet common specialist knowledge and understanding of the integrated communications and marketing industries in which we operate. They join us as the result of exhaustive searches to secure the best credentialled talent. They will add considerably to the reputation we have for outstanding industry networks and insights as much as for our professional service.”
Capstone Hill Search CEO and Co-Founder Jeremy Wrench continued; “While 2020 brought considerable disruption to careers and stymied growth of many businesses, demand for communications expertise grew significantly, particularly in the second half of the year; we anticipate stronger and sustained growth in 2021. Now, more than ever, our clients and candidates’ value and depend on the industry specific, specialized consultancy in the mature and professional manner which we pride ourselves on.
We’re excited to welcome Rachel, Brianna, Julia and Amy to our team, they bring formidable knowledge, networks and expertise to our exceptional team of consultants and are outstanding examples of our commitment to provide our clients, candidates and partners with the most experienced, connected and professional consulting team possible.”
About Capstone Hill Search:
Capstone Hill Search (CHS) is a specialist search and selection consultancy, servicing the PR and Communications, creative, digital and marketing industries. Founded and led by public relations and recruitment industry experts. The business was established on the belief that the public relations and communications industries are highly specialized and require significant industry knowledge, experience and contacts in order to be supported efficiently in respect of search and selection.
Founded in 2009, and with offices in London, New York, Chicago and Melbourne, CHS offers bespoke contingency and retained search services designed to meet the specific needs of each individual client. The business services the in the UK, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and North America.
