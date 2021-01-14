State disciplines health care providers-R20-34

For immediate release: January 14, 2021 (21-010)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In October 2020 the Home Care Aide Program conditionally granted a home care aide credential to Bobbi Sue Mullin (HM60974922) and ordered her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. In 2016 Mullin pleaded guilty in California to possession of methamphetamine. She entered into diversion, didn’t complete required classes, and was placed on probation.

In November 2020 the Osteopathic Board charged osteopathic physician Jared Guenter Wolfert (OP60151341) with unprofessional conduct. Charges say Wolfert treated an emergency room patient who reported back pain, unusual sweating, and near loss of consciousness, and who reported two previous episodes in the past week. Wolfert allegedly diagnosed the patient with high blood pressure, muscle pain, and tobacco use, and discharged the patient with prescriptions for an anti-inflammatory and a muscle relaxant. Shortly after being discharged, according to charges, the patient experienced cardiac arrest, and died about two days later.

Clark County

In November 2020 the Chiropractic Commission charged chiropractor John Anthony Lewis (CH00002998) with unprofessional conduct. Lewis allegedly removed a patient’s shirt without consent, made derogatory and demeaning comments to the patient, hugged the patient without consent, and touched the patient in ways that weren’t consistent with treatment.

King County

In November 2020 the secretary of health withdrew a statement of charges against mental health counselor William A. Dewitt (LH00005905).

In November 2020 the Physical Therapy Board ended conditions on the physical therapist credential of James Aiton (PT00005217).

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Sheila Sharlene Croft (RN60149755) with unprofessional conduct. Croft allegedly didn’t undergo a required evaluation.

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Jesi V. Villamarin (RN00152833) with unprofessional conduct. Villamarin allegedly didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring contract.

Lincoln County

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Elizabeth Anne Frost (RN60483265) with unprofessional conduct. In August 2020 Frost was convicted in Arizona of driving or actual physical control while under the extreme influence of intoxicating liquor.

Mason County

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with licensed practical nurse Megan Nicole Bramlette (LP60495467) that requires her to comply with a substance abuse monitoring program. Bramlette previously didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring contract.

Pierce County

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Tracy L. Hanson (LP00036258) with unprofessional conduct. Hanson allegedly admitted that while she worked at an assisted living facility, she didn’t follow facility policy for disposing of controlled substances.

In November 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Mokwa Bakoma Akerele (NC60792112) that lifts the suspension of her credential. Akerele must complete continuing education in theft awareness, and in law and ethics. Akerele’s credential was suspended in September 2020 after the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Akerele financially exploited a vulnerable adult, placed Akerele on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That barred Akerele from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Samuel N. Njoroge (RN60869409) with unprofessional conduct. Njoroge allegedly didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring contract.

In November 2020 the secretary of health withdrew a statement of charges against massage therapist Johanna Rebecca Gardner (MA60413850).

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the licensed practical nurse credential of Gina Marie Weathers (LP00040977).

Snohomish County

In November 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Nicole Marie Trichler (CG61076118) and placed her on probation for at least two years. Between 1999 and 2015, Trichler was convicted of seven felonies and three gross misdemeanors.

In November 2020 the Massage Therapist Program entered an agreement with massage therapist Xinjun Wei (MA60921288) that places Wei on probation for at least two years, fines Wei $1,000, and requires Wei to complete continuing education in law and ethics, as well as to pass a jurisprudence exam. Wei admitted hiring unlicensed practitioners and allowing them to provide massages in his clinic.

Thurston County

In November 2020 the Agency-Affiliated Counselor Program charged agency-affiliated counselor Dana Kathleen Byles (CG60656854) with unprofessional conduct. Byles allegedly didn’t fully comply with a 2019 stipulation requiring her to reimburse the program for costs, and to complete continuing education.

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the licensed practical nurse credential of Beatrice Elizabeth Safford (LP00044634).

In November 2020 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program charged substance use disorder professional Shelly Ann Hadaller (CP60644176) with unprofessional conduct. Hadaller allegedly had a romantic relationship with and married a former patient.

Out of State

California: In November 2020 the Chiropractic Commission ended probation for chiropractor David M. Birdsall (CH00034882).