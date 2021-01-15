World’s Largest Flooring Manufacturer to Expand Operation in Carroll County

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK), the leading global manufacturer of residential and commercial flooring products, will invest $22.5 million to expand its operation in Carroll County. The company will add 19,000 square feet to its facility at 351 Floyd Pike in Hillsville and install new extrusion and loom equipment to increase production speed. Virginia successfully competed with other states for the project, which will retain 75 existing jobs and create 35 new jobs.

“We are proud that a global industry leader like Mohawk continues to expand its footprint in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “The advanced manufacturing industry remains the backbone of the economy in many regions across the Commonwealth, and we thank Mohawk for contributing to this important sector and creating high-quality jobs in Carroll County, especially at such a critical time in our economic recovery.”

Mohawk Industries is a global flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces. The company’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Mohawk’s brands include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin. Over the past two decades, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, and the United States.

Mohawk employs more than 900 Virginians. The company’s Hillsville facility manufactures carpet-backing from 100 percent recycled post-consumer materials, which is then used to manufacture commercial carpet at its Rockbridge County facility as well as other Mohawk carpet manufacturing locations across the Southeast.

“Mohawk Industries is an important employer in Virginia, and the company’s decision to reinvest in its Carroll County operation demonstrates confidence in our business climate and workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Manufacturers benefit from our competitive operating costs, strategic location, and our skilled talent pool and we appreciate the company’s decision to expand its operations in the Commonwealth. We congratulate Mohawk Industries on its success in Carroll County, and look forward to our continued partnership.”

“Mohawk operates manufacturing facilities in more than a dozen states, and we are grateful to the government teams that work with us to create good jobs and provide opportunities for our people,” said Todd Shail, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing at Mohawk Industries. “Virginia’s state and local governments are committed to a climate where businesses can thrive, and the quality of Virginia’s workforce is a tremendous advantage to any employer.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Carroll County and Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance (VIAA) to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Governor Northam approved an $80,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Carroll County with the project. Mohawk Industries is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Mohawk Industries is an integral part of the Carroll County community,” said Carroll County Economic Development Authority and Board of Supervisors Chairs, Mr. Larry Edwards and Dr. Tom Littrell. “We are pleased that Mohawk Industries chose Carroll County over several other locations for its expansion. This expansion provides 35 new high-paying jobs and over $20 million in new investment into our local economy. We are proud to be part of Mohawk Industries’ future.”

“I want to congratulate Mohawk Industries for its continued growth and success and am very pleased for the opportunity they will bring to Carroll County,” said Delegate Jeffrey Campbell. “This expansion will provide a much-needed economic boost to our citizens by bringing new job opportunities and capital investment during what otherwise has proven to be one of the most challenging economic periods in modern U.S. history. I am additionally grateful to VEDP, VIAA, and Carroll County’s economic development officials for their vital assistance in bringing this to a reality.”